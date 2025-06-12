Switch 2 docks require a "20V power input to activate TV mode," according to accessory maker Jsaux

I've been itching to find out why third-party Nintendo Switch 2 dock support is virtually non-existent, and I've potentially just found the answer. After reaching out to various accessory makers for insight, Jsaux kindly provided me with some technical requirements for the handheld's TV mode that make a lot of sense.

According to Jsaux, Switch 2 docks require a "20V power input to activate TV mode," a five-volt increase compared to the original console. Most of the best gaming handheld contenders also use 15V, which explains why every Steam Deck dock I've tried so far refuses to play ball.

In addition, the accessory brand also says Nintendo's USB-C protocols have also changed, "requiring re-adaptation for both power delivery and video output." This adds up considering the handheld is looking for 20V before activating TV mode, but there might be an additional handshake in there too that serves as a hurdle.

(Image credit: Jsaux)

The bad news is that this means third-party docking stations will no doubt need a firmware update before they'll play nice with the Switch 2. I've no doubt that companies like Jsaux will share updates for docks when they're ready, and BenQ has already previously let me know it's working on new firmware for the GR10 Steam Deck dock.

However, since many of the best portable monitors aren't easily patchable, it's possible that you won't be able to connect the Switch 2 to existing models via a single cable. I'd love a company to prove me wrong on that one, but these screens aren't really designed for easy firmware updates.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The good news is that Jsaux is still on track to release its own dedicated Switch 2 dock, but says it will "take some time to ensure proper compatibility and performance." I'd rather the accessory maker takes its time and irons out any wrinkles before releasing its own hub, and if its Steam Deck options are anything to go by, the eventual docking station will make for a solid addition to your setup.

As a side note, GameStop is apparently set to release its own "TV Adapter" for Switch 2 on June 16 for $59.99. I am slightly skeptical about whether this accessory will actually arrive on that date, or if the retailer listed the product on the assumption of original compatibility. I'm also not particularly impressed with what the device offers or the fact it states "720p output" in its description, so I'd keep an eye out for proper dedicated docking stations if you want to avoid specs shenanigans.

