Planning on using the Steam Deck as a Switch 2 console alternative? I'd start with this discounted dock

I get it – you just bought a Steam Deck before Nintendo decided to (rudely) finally unveil the Switch 2 and grabbing the latter is off the table. So, you're now instead trying to piece together a hybrid handheld setup that will let you play games on a big screen in a similar manner to Ninty's console, and I've got a dock that will help you achieve that for under $30.

In case you weren't aware, Amazon is holding a Gaming Week sale, and while it feels like the retailer is holding a discount event every other week, it has chopped the Syntech 6-in-1 'Mini Dock' to $29.99 for Prime members. Not only is it one of my best Steam Deck dock picks, but it'll normally set you back $41.99, so the 29% saving is worth jumping on.

Syntech 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $41.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - If you've got Prime, you'll be able to grab 29% off this compact Steam Deck dock and turn Valve's handheld into a hybrid console. Over the past six months, it's only managed to drop to around $38, so this is an Amazon Gaming Week deal that's worthwhile. Buy it if: ✅ You want to play Steam Deck on a big screen

✅ You need something compact

✅ You'd like to use a controller, keyboard, and mouse Don't buy it if: ❌ You'd prefer something with more ports

❌ You're using a chonky gaming handheld

It might be one of the cheapest docks right now, but Syntech's 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock still packs everything you'll need for that "we have a Switch 2 at home" experience. Practically, all you really need is an HDMI output and a few USB ports to replicate Nintendo's hybrid functionality, and while you won't be getting the same slidey cradle connectivity since Valve's design requires a cable up top, the setup is going to feel very similar.

The Syntech 6-in-1 is specifically armed with three USB 3.0 ports, that aforementioned HDMI 2.0 port, and gigabit ethernet. That's actually better connectivity than you're getting with the Switch 2, which makes sense given it's worth pairing handheld PCs with a mouse, keyboard, and controller. I'd argue if you stick with the Steam Deck, you'll only need a gamepad, but adding more peripherals will make things more flexible.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Loveridge)

That said, I want to clarify a few things before you start gloating to your friends who grabbed a Switch 2 pre-order over a Valve's handheld and a dock. For starters, Nintendo's handheld is designed to hit 4K 60fps in games using Nvidia DLSS. If you use something like the Steam Deck OLED, that's going to be near impossible in most new releases or something, and Cyberpunk 2077 is a struggle at 1080p.

The good news is that Syntech's dock is going to work with most of the best gaming handhelds out there. Depending on the portable PC you choose, you could actually better match the abilities of the Switch 2 and create something that can run games at 4K. That's probably going to be more likely once options packing newer AMD APUs and FSR 4 abilities drop, but you'll still get some nice results out of the Asus ROG Ally and MSI Claw 8.

(Image credit: Future / Sam Loveridge)

At the same time, Valve's SteamOS is a big draw if you're looking for a console feel. Windows 11 is somewhat of a nightmare when it comes to handheld navigation, and it's not much better when paired with a PC controller. I tend to use Steam Big Picture whenever using portables with the operating system, but even then, it only takes one desktop intrusion to break through and require mouse and keyboard intervention.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I've tested dozens of Steam Deck docks at this point, and the Syntech 6-in-1 feels like the best fit for TV setups. The puck-shaped body means you won't have to reach round back for quick USB access, and it's low profile enough to not upset others who aren't into living room gadgets. If you're looking for my favorite docking station overall, though, you'll want to go straight for the Baseus 6-in-1. That hub has an adjustable cradle and fantastic build quality, and it'll even fold flat for when you're travelling.

My personal preferences aside, the Syntech 6-in-1 is a great place to start with consolizing your Steam Deck for under $30. Are you still going to get Switch FOMO? Probably. Will you be able to play tons of games using a controller, some of which will be on Ninty's new system? Absolutely.

Looking for more handheld gadgets? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories. You might also want to peek at the best retro consoles if you crave something specifically for classic gaming.