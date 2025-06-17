The first Steam Deck dock I tested is now under $20, and picking one up is a no-brainer

I've tested a ridiculous number of Steam Deck docks at this point, but I'll never forget my first. While it's not the fanciest option out there, the Jsaux 5-in-1 will provide Valve's handheld with everything you need to play on a big screen or at your desk, and now that it's under $20, you'd be bananas not to pick one up.

The Jsaux 5-in-1 is down to $19.99 at Amazon right now, so you're getting $10 off compared to full price. I'd argue even $30 isn't too shabby for one of the best Steam Deck docks out there, but the discount does put a nice gap between the docking station and alternatives with more features.

Jsaux 5-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $29.99 $19.99 at AmazonSave $10 - An additional $10 off this already cheap Steam Deck dock means makes it is an extremely affordable handheld dock, one that could help you give Valve's handheld similar abilities to the Switch 2 for less. UK: £29.99 £19.99 at Amazon

Despite its name, this docking station will work with many of the best gaming handhelds out there, including the Asus ROG Ally and MSI Claw 8 AI+. That's thanks to the fact that it uses a full-function USB-C cable with DisplayPort Alt and 100W Power Delivery Abilities, although you'll need to supply your own adapter to satiate your specific portable's requirements.

Is this cheap docking station the top spec option out there? Absolutely not, and if you're not on a tighter budget, I'd be tempted to steer you towards the Baesus 6-in-1 Steam Deck dock since it's got an adjustable cradle and more ports. However, that doesn't mean the Jsaux 5-in-1 isn't worth buying, and in honesty, I'd even grab it as a spare or for a secondary setup if you find yourself using different gaming monitors and TVs.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

One of my favorite things about these docking stations, whether you're looking at the 5-in-1 or its chonkier Jsaux USB-C 6-in-1 sibling, is their build quality. The accessory maker uses aluminium to provide a more premium feel, and while opting for metal over plastic isn't always better, it does provide some extra weight and prevent any hollowness.

Jsaux' dock is ideal if you're planning a simple Steam Deck TV setup. If you simply want to plug in a PC controller and a gaming keyboard for when you need to clack some keys, the two USB ports around back will be perfect. It's also got Ethernet on the side too, but if I'm being real with you, I hate the fact that the port isn't on the back since it means snaking wires across surfaces.

To save you from buying more than once, you'll want to have a think about your long-term Steam Deck ambitions. If you can see yourself swapping Valve's handheld out for a beefier system like the upcoming ROG Xbox Ally, you might want to invest in something higher spec like the BenQ GR10. That model costs a pretty penny at $109, but it will arm your handheld with HDMI 2.1 and enable it to hit 4K 120Hz.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Will next-gen portables actually hit a high enough frame rate for that to matter? Well, eventual benchmarks will eventually reveal all. However, it will suit the classics and idie releases, so splashing out on an HDMI 2.1 could futureproof things to save you thinking about docks for a number of years.

Put it this way, shoving the Jsaux 5-in-1 in my bag alongside the Steam Deck OLED makes for a far lighter setup than if I tried to bring Ninty's new handheld with me, but I am praying that the Switch 2 will one day work with this docking station too.

Looking for more add-ons? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories for more handheld gadgets. We've also got you covered on where to buy the Nintendo Switch 2 if you'd prefer something console-flavored.