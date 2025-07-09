I'm putting together a Steam Deck pack for a friend using Prime Day, and these three accessories are non-negotiable

I am absolutely the type of loser who gets excited when any pals get a Steam Deck. That part of my brain that wants to just chat about weird setups and pushing the gaming handheld to its limit kicks in, and accessories normally crop up in the conversation at some point.

You could say the stars aligned upon realizing my friend grabbed a Steam Deck OLED just before Prime Day Steam Deck deals kicked off. That means I've got a figurative empty tech bag to fill with accessories and gadgets, and convincing them to pick up add-ons should theoretically be easier with a sale on.

I am willing for them to put their foot down when I pitch upgrading their fresh handheld's SSD or picking up a pricey new screen with USB-C abilities. I'm not a complete monster, but I have picked out three Prime Day Steam Deck pickups that I'd call mandatory.

1. JSAUX 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen

1. JSAUX 3-Pack Tempered Glass Screen | $9.99 $6.49 at Amazon

Save $3.50 - There are cheaper screen protector kits out there, but having tested this one first hand, I can confirm it's worth buying over most others at its lowest price. For the sake of a few dollars, you're better off sticking with protectors that won't hamper brightness and are easy to apply thanks to an included tool. UK: £9.99 £6.99 at Amazon

Listen, I don't particularly like screen protectors either, but the last thing you want is a scuffed-up Steam Deck display. That's just going to make you and your portable pal sad, so it's well worth picking up a reliable kit like this Jsaux Steam Deck screen protector pack.

I can guarantee this is the most boring purchase you'll make for your Steam Deck. The upside is that since this is a pack of three, you probably won't need to repurchase any for a while, since the tempered glass protectors will hold up even in the cruelest of players' hands. Considering most big coffee chains won't even give you an iced latte for less, I'd say this is a pretty wise purchase this Prime Day.

2. Jsaux 5-in-1 Steam Deck dock

Jsaux 5-in-1 Steam Deck dock | $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon

Save $11 - This was already one of the cheapest Steam Deck docks at Amazon, but Prime Day has shoved it under $20 to make it even better value for money. You might be able to find something for less out there, but based on my experience, you'll likely end up with an inferior hub for only a dollar or two less. UK: £29.99 £18.99 at Amazon

Is the Jsaux 5-in-1 my best Steam Deck dock pick? No, that accolade belongs to the Baseus 6-in-1. Nevertheless, I still think this docking station is an exceptional value for money, and it was actually one of the first to emerge on the scene for the handheld. It's ultimately the hub I end up recommending to newcomers since sales like Prime Day tend to knock it under $20, and it matches more expensive options on build quality.

For the record, a cheap Steam Deck dock like this is still going to kit you out with an HDMI port, two USBs, and Gigabit Ethernet. More often than not, upspending simply grants you an extra USB or a slightly different design, so Jsaux's 5-in-1 model more than covers the basics.

3. Baseus 100W Blade Power Bank

Baseus Blade 100W Power Bank | $129.99 $53.98 at Amazon

Save $76.01 - Baseus' 100W power bank is one I end up highlighting every Prime Day, as it likes to drop by more than 50%. This year is no different, and you're even getting a free USB-C cable with an LED screen if you add both to your cart. UK: £69.99 £48.99 at Amazon

Battery life is absolutely the Steam Deck's Achilles heel, and it's the drawback that'll make the handheld age like stinky electronic cheese. That said, I've learned to adapt to to the Deck's lack of stamina when handling big budget bruisers, and the key to getting more than an hour out the portable is a chonky power bank.

Any portable charger will technically do, but I normally carry the Baseus Blade 100W everywhere I go. It's got four ports in total, including two USB-C that will supply plenty of juice to the Steam Deck and any other powerhouse devices you might have. It boasts 20,000 mAh capacity too, meaning you can extend your playtime quite a bit before falling back to an AC outlet. The only issue is that while it'll fit in a Carhartt pocket, it's not as lightweight as some options, so you'll need to stick it in a backpack or on a table (the former feels like wearing a proton pack in the best possible way).

Steam Deck deals you should look out for this Prime Day

Before you get your handheld hopes up, I want to make it clear that you won't find the Steam Deck at Amazon, at least not for a reasonable price. Typically, if discounts on the portable PC are going to happen during Prime Day, it's because Valve has slashed its system at its site, but that hasn't happened this year yet. I'm hedging my bets that we'll see some offers during and around Gamescom, or potentially later in the year for Black Friday.

What you will find at Amazon, though, are plenty of the best Steam Deck accessories reduced. The Prime Day sales include everything from Steam Deck docks to cases and power banks so far, and I suspect more brands will flick the discount switch before July 11.

If you're hellbent on actually picking up a handheld, you'll absolutely want to consider Steam Deck rivals too. I'd specifically keep a close eye on the Lenovo Legion Go S and Asus ROG Ally, and the MSI Claw 8 AI+ feels primed for a cut, too. Naturally, if you shoot for the premium stars, you'll still end up paying more even with discounts applied, but my hope is that some of those $800 devices end up closer to the $400 mark.

