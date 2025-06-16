The humble Steam Deck dock is the reason I'd buy Valve's handheld over a Switch 2 right now

If the Nintendo Switch 2 launch has taught me anything, it's that the Steam Deck has lulled me into a false sense of setup security. By that, I mean Valve's handheld really opened my mind up to the concept of portable setups that don't compromise on connectivity. Ninty's console embraces the same, but its reluctance to play ball with third-party docks is what'd currently push me towards portable PCs as a newcomer.

It's admittedly not the most exciting accessory, but the best Steam Deck dock options have become a zeitgeist of the gaming handheld scene. As an add-on, they help practically any portable PC with USB-C output adopt similar hybrid capabilities to the OG Switch, and the Nintendo Switch 2 is, at its core, using the same DisplayPort Alt tech to beam itself to external screens.

The upsetting difference is that the Switch 2 has a big dock compatibility problem, and while third-party options that boast the handheld's unnecessary requirements should emerge soon, it means you're not getting the same level of connectivity as Valve's contender out of the box. That said, I'm wary that not every player will realize just how much the humble Steam Deck dock can consoleize a portable PC and make it a logical alternative to Nintendo's latest console.

Have Deck, will travel

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Whether you stick with the Valve Steam Deck docking station or one of the many alternatives out there, you'll end up with a pretty travel-friendly accessory. The official add-on set a standard for how compact the add-on should be a chunk before release, leading to cradles of varying shapes and sizes hitting the market just in time for release.

I was one of the first reviewers out there to start testing Steam Deck docks, and while you'd think every option would look roughly the same, that's far from true. Sure, accessory makers originally stuck close to Valve's sensibilities, which led to models like the Jsaux USB-C 6-in-1, but it didn't take long for the likes of the Baseus 6-in-1 to show up and set new standards with its adjustable cradle.

It's such a simple idea, but one that strikes a ridiculously nice balance between maintaining a form-fitting design and minimising footprints. When folded, docks like Baseus 6-in-1 and the newer Razer Handheld Dock become compact rectangles that aren't much chonkier than an old-school hard drive, meaning they'll slip into your backpack without any awkward poking edges or odd-shaped bulk.

Better still, thanks to GaN (Gallium Nitride) tech and its ability to make power adapters smaller than ever, there are also Steam Deck docks out there that live within a charging brick. If you're simply looking for a setup that consists of a gaming monitor or TV and a USB port for charging your controller, the likes of the Acefast GaN Smart PD Charger Hub is going to do just that while hanging out next to an outlet, all while taking up potentially less space than your gaming phone charger.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

These are luxuries that extend to the OG Switch since most Steam Deck docks work with the 2017 handheld. At the moment, it feels like the Nintendo Switch 2 exists within its own stubborn incompatibility bubble, and it means on-the-go players will either have to lug around the hefty new docking station for external screen play or just use the built-in screen. It is worth highlighting that the Switch 2 docking station does feature a built-in fan, which does potentially limit shrinkage in its design, but since it's supposedly just for cooling the cradle's own components, it feels more like a burden than a blessing.

I'm not above taking my entire at-home Switch 2 setup with me on my travels. You might not catch me splashing out $89.99 on an official carry case, even though that'd be the easiest way to go about it, but bringing everything with me will be virtually the only way to make good on some Mario Kart World group sessions outside the house. However, the lack of compact dock support does mean that for the bulk of those meetups, I'll end up bringing my Steam Deck with me and delving into my multiplayer PC library instead.

Discrete living room Steam Deck setups are underrated

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

As someone who grew up with traditional home consoles, docked handhelds are a bit of a visual marvel. There's something pleasingly futuristic about a device that sits within a base station while being able to turn into a portable powerhouse within seconds, but that novelty can also be intrusive depending on your specific living room TV or desktop setup.

This is something I'm currently wrestling with, as while there are various ways I can pitch up the Steam Deck OLED at my newly purchased 55-inch LG OLED C4, the Switch 2 is a different kettle of fish. At the moment, the only way I can practically position Ninty's device is on top of my TV bench, not unlike in official commercials. However, my unit isn't quite wide enough to accommodate the handheld and panel side by side, leading to an obstructive overlap.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Even if, unlike me, you're not short of TV bench space, the Switch 2 does occupy an awkward amount of space to accommodate its vertical docking requirements. Unlike a traditional console, slotting the system onto a media shelf is going to be tricky due to the height, but being able to pair Valve's handheld with third-party docks means this isn't an issue for the Steam Deck.

More often than not, I tend to connect the Steam Deck to a TV lying horizontally on the Baseus 6-in-1. This results in an ensemble that is shorter than my PS5, meaning it fits on a TV unit shelf nicely. It's easy to forget about the physical side of consoleizing a handheld, and even something as simple as being able to tuck it away makes for a more pleasant setup experience. I would admittedly love to have the portable standing proud on my unit if I had the space, but many furniture pieces aren't built with standing devices in mind.

Covered for connectivity

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Arguably, gaining extra USB ports when docking a handheld is just as important as video output. This is something that Steam Deck docks excel at, as plenty of options include at least three ports for your peripherals. The Switch 2 offers up two on the docking station alongside an extra USB-C on top of the portable itself, but I'm starting to feel the lack of connectors the more I use the new handheld.

When using the Steam Deck in the living room, I typically have two USB cables hooked up for charging controllers, leaving one extra for a gaming keyboard and mouse. The latter is admittedly present to bridge compatibility gaps with PC games and to tweak SteamOS when the need arises, not to mention it makes using Windows handheld far easier. But, even when I'm not maxing out a dock's connectivity capabilities, it's nice to know I'll have a free port for whatever add-ons take my fancy.

On the other hand, the official Switch 2 dock could benefit from having at least one additional USB port, especially now that it's compatible with webcams. Yes, you can connect the camera to the top of the handheld, but I'm not remotely a fan of this since it means having to disconnect your cam whenever entering handheld mode. Therefore, applying my preferences, it means I'm limited to one USB for charging my Pro Controller, which is a huge pain when playing multiplayer games over longer sessions.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The easy fix for this would be to, you guessed it, enable third-party dock support on Switch 2. But, since I'm forced to use the official docking station full time right now, it makes me appreciate Steam Deck docks even more for providing enhanced connectivity. The latter have more going for them than just an extra USB port, especially when you consider options like the BenQ GR10 that boast HDMI 2.1 that'll let you pull off 4K 120Hz, but even just being able to charge an extra gamepad is a win.

My ode to the Steam Deck dock isn't intended to be an anti-Switch 2 manifesto, nor should the accessory sway everyone away from Nintendo's handheld. Yet, the add-on would tempt me to pick up Valve's portable instead if I were starting from scratch, and it's remarkably easy to consoleize the system to your specific preferences. If you're not fussed about Ninty's exclusives or playing beyond 1080p, the Steam Deck paired with a docking station is absolutely a valid alternative for anyone looking to access new releases on a budget or travel with a big screen setup.

Got Valve's handheld? Swing by the best Steam Deck accessories for excellent add-on recommendations. Alternatively, take a peek at the best Nintendo Switch accessories and best Nintendo Switch 2 micro SD cards if you've just picked up Ninty's console.