Razer Handheld Dock review: “Your Steam Deck will ride shiny and Chroma"

The Razer Handheld Dock is a striking accessory for your handheld that serves up lashings of delicious RGB lighting paired with nice build quality. However, for $79.99, you’re getting specs that are in line with cheaper options, and software integration is limited on Windows 11 and nonexistent on SteamOS. It’s still a fantastic premium option for portable PCs, but one that provides more style than substance.

I love my Steam Deck like an only child, but the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma feels like I’m giving my kid a flashy gaming chair. Like a grumpy mom, I believe that if you pay more for a docking station, it should provide something over and above options at half the price. However, I’m also aware that being like that is absolutely zero fun, and for what it’s worth, I do think the accessory maker’s RGB hub looks rad.

I’m not thrilled about the Razer Handheld dock’s $79.99 MSRP. It’s not a monstrously expensive Steam Deck accessory; options like the BenQ GR10 will set you back just under $100. But that specific docking station at least invests in HDMI 2.1 and faster USB ports, whereas with the new Chroma-clad add-on, you’re getting largely the same specs as the Baseus 6-in-1 and an uncanny adjustable cradle to boot.

Of course, copying homework in this instance is a good thing, and it helps Razer’s best Steam Deck dock entry get a lot right. Incorporating adjustability is pretty wise seeing as the Steam Deck OLED isn’t the only handheld on the block these days. Plus, the accessory maker has actually avoided some elements that annoy me with popular docking stations by Jsaux and other brands, even if I’m slightly underwhelmed by the add-on overall.

Design

Out of the box, the Razer Handheld Dock looks like an unassuming black box. I could easily mix it up with an old portable HDD, and you’ll have to squint to make out the embossed snake logo and brand name on the front plastic. That’s actually pretty in keeping with other gadgets by the accessory maker, as everything else aesthetically takes a back seat to help the integrated RGB lighting stand out.

The aforementioned RGB is hidden within a tiny trench at the bottom and underneath a diffusing strip. The approach means you’re not going to see any bare LEDs and the illumination is designed to coat the surface of your gaming desk with color rather than assault your eyeballs. It’s not the only dock that features those sensibilities, as the Jsaux RGB Docking Station uses the same approach, but the transparent version I have doesn’t look quite as elegant since you can see diodes within.

Unlike most of Jsaux’s docking stations, the Razer Handheld Dock keeps all its ports around the back, including Ethernet. That frees up the sides so that you don’t have cables flanking the hub and cramping your tidy desk setup, but it does mean you won’t have easy side access to USB for wired controllers and other ad-hoc accessories. Most of you will likely be using Bluetooth gamepads with your handheld anyway, and nothing is stopping you from leaving a cable for that purpose plugged in.

You’ll also find the angled USB-C cable around the rear, molded into the center of the plastic shell. Razer has somewhat missed a trick by not including somewhere to rest the wire when it’s not in use, as it’ll sort of just hang around like a tail. You can just feed it through the side opening and tuck it away, but this isn’t quite as nice as the dummy port provided with the Baseus model and BenQ’s dedicated channel for easy storage.

As for overall build quality, the Razer Handheld Dock is solid. It largely uses plastic to house its hub innards, but the adjustable cradle is aluminum covered in a surface-wide rubber pad. I’m thankful that there’s no exposed metal with this docking station, as you’d be surprised how many options have sharp edges that almost make contact with your device’s screen.

That said, Razer’s choice of textured matte plastic marks pretty easily. Despite being fairly careful with the dock during use, I can see rub marks on the front of the accessory already, and I can imagine it’ll start to look a little rougher if you throw it into a backpack consistently. Not ideal, but it shouldn’t be a huge issue if it primarily lives on your desk.

Features

It’s safe to say the whole point of picking up the Razer Handheld Dock Chroma is for its RGB abilities, and they’re definitely a cut above the competition. Just like other accessories by the brand, the gadget can pair up with Synapse, meaning you can sync all your accessories together in perfect harmony. That does only apply if you’re using it with a Windows 11 handheld like the Lenovo Legion Go S, though, so keep that in mind if you’ve got a Steam Deck.

If you are firmly on team Valve you’ll be able to cycle through color options using the right-hand button. That’ll let you pick from various patterns and pallets, but you’ll have to go through them individually rather than having an on-screen way to browse. If you want the full Chroma customization experience, you’ll want to use a Windows 11 gaming handheld, as you’ll get the full shebang on there.

In fact, you’re actually getting more than just Synapse and Chroma with the Handheld Dock, as the peripheral maker is boldly trying to tackle easily launching games on Microsoft’s OS. The software suite is similar to what’s included in the Android Razer Edge, and it’s more or less a launcher that doesn’t need the docking station exclusively to provide a console-like UI.

On the more physical side of things, you’ve got the Handheld Dock’s adjustable cradle. The large hinged panel can pivot to accommodate practically any portable PC you can think of. That includes unconventional devices like the Ayaneo Flip DS, although that 3DS-inspired machine does push the docking station to its limits. The thickest gadget most players are going to be perching on this hub is something like the OG Lenovo Legion Go, but at least there’s plenty of wiggle room for newcomers in the future.

Performance

There are a few fundamentals when testing accessories like the Razer Handheld Dock, the first being whether it can reliable and consistently provide instant connectivity. I’m pleased, but not exactly surprised, to confirm that it will beam video output to your gaming monitor and connect to your peripherals at full speed without a hitch, all while keeping your handheld of choice changed with 100W Power Delivery. It’s a low bar, but you’d be surprised how many cheapie Steam Deck docks out there trip up when plugged in.

It’s worth reaffirming that the Razer Handheld Dock sticks with HDMI 2.1, so it sadly won’t help you hit 4K 120Hz. Instead, you’ll be locked to the same 60Hz refresh rate that most other Steam Deck docking stations provide, as the BenQ GR10 is still one of the only options out there that’ll do that. If you venture into laptop hub territory, or pick up something with DisplayPort 1.4, you’ll be able to ramp things up, but that’s not going to be so handy when connecting to the best gaming TV contenders that support upwards of 144Hz.

Admittedly, if you own a Steam Deck or the new Lenovo Legion Go S specifically, you might not have much use for 4K 120Hz anyway. The Razer Handheld Dock is naturally only going to output what your portable is capable of, and even lightweight outings like my indie favorite of the year, FlyKnight, are taxing. The latter is actually weirdly running at 20fps since it looks like Runescape-inspired 2000s Soulsborne vapourware, but it demonstrates why HDMI 2.1 is really only beneficial when you have a beefier device.

A game that really helps all Steam Deck docks shine is Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered, as it’ll easily run at 4K 60Hz. The Razer Handheld Dock isn’t doing anything above and beyond when handling Lara’s revamped romp, but it’ll still serve as a way to play lighter outings like this like you would on a console. Plus, you’re getting some fabulous RGB lighting to boot, which helps the pairing feel more like a spectacle than other hubs out there.

What I am sort of disappointed with is Razer’s Cortex integration. I actually think the management suite has a lot of potential since it’s far better than Legion Space. But, I couldn’t get the overlay to auto-launch when plugged into the Handheld Dock, and that feels like something that’d make all the difference. Being able to just pop a Windows handheld on the cradle, pick up a controller, and easily browse my installed games through the app is what would have sold me on this setup, and I’m hoping updates will provide the console convenience I’m craving in the future.

Should you buy the Razer Handheld Dock?

It’s one of the nicest looking docking stations out there for Steam Deck, but the Razer Handheld Dock isn’t a game changer. It’s largely singing from the same sheet as some of my other go-to USB-C solutions out there, and while it gets quite a lot right by doing that, I am slightly underwhelmed by what this $80 accessory has to offer.

If Razer can better integrate Cortex functionality between Windows 11 handhelds and its Handheld Dock, I do think the peripheral maker could be onto something. Otherwise, it risks only really catering to RGB fans with this add-on rather than Steam Deck and portable PC players looking for premium functionality and an enhanced experience.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ratings Value ★★★☆☆ Ports ★★★★☆ Compatibility ★★★★★ Features ★★★★☆ Portability ★★★★☆

How I tested the Razer Handheld Dock

For two weeks, I used the Razer Handheld Dock as my main way to hook up the Steam Deck and other handhelds to external screens and peripherals. During that time, I used Valve’s device alongside the Lenovo Legion Go S to test SteamOS and Windows 11 compatibility while running games like Tomb Raider Trilogy Remastered, FlyKnight, and Signals. I also assessed the dock’s RGB abilities compared to rivals by Jsaux while exploring how the accessory maker’s Synapse and Cortex further benefit the experience.

For more information on how we test Steam Deck docks and other accessories, check out our full GamesRadar+ Hardware Policy.