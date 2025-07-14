After a weekend fixing a crusty Game Boy clone, I'm hyped that the Modretro Chromatic is permanently back in stock

They say nothing lasts forever, and that absolutely applies to the Game Boy and its copycat clones. Over the years, I've rescued various retro gaming handhelds from the pits of hell (the local dump), and despite acting like a nerdy version of George Clooney in a weird retro ER, I still end up with casualties.

It's for that reason I'm glad that the Modretro Chromatic, a robust FPGA homage to the Game Boy Color, is now permanently back in stock. The timing couldn't be better too, as I just spent a chunk of my Saturday trying to fix one of my emulation-based clones, the GB Boy Colour. The copycat handheld in question was manufactured 16 years ago, and despite being kept pretty pristine in its original box, its screen apparently couldn't withstand the test of time.

Pitched as a relaunch, the Modretro Chromatic is now available to buy again, starting at $199.99, following the release of "first-edition" models in 2024. In a press release, the retro console makers stress that the handheld's return is "permanent", which should translate to it being readily available for the foreseeable future.

Modretro Chromatic Tetris bundle | from $199.99 at Modretro

Now available in seven colors, the Chomatic is back in stock permanently at Modretro. You'll have the option to upgrade from Gorilla Glass to a sapphire screen if you're seeking an even more premium portable, but all models use FPGA to run original and new Game Boy carts alongside features like USB-C capture output and a "Pixel-Perfect" backlit display.

The restock also means seven additional colors are available directly at Modretro, including a new white and purple flavor. The occasion is also marked with a bunch of new cartridge releases, accessories like a mod kit that'll let you add different buttons, d-pads, and stiffer membranes.

Now, to cut the GB Boy Color some slack, it's a cheap clone of the GBC that used to reside at Aliexpress for cheap. It ended up discontinued a few years ago, but for the best part of a decade, it was one of the easiest ways to play old Game Boy carts on a new device with a backlit screen. Premium portables like the Modretro Chromatic were but a pipedream back in the 2010s, but the new FPGA option provides an experience that outshines Ninty's original hardware.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

The Chromatic's price point will certainly raise a few eyebrows, especially when compared to cheaper emulation-based systems like the Anbernic RG35XX Plus. Those console absolutely have their place within the scene, but Modretro's high-end Game Boy homage is more likely to survive a lifetime while running original carts just like the original.

At the same time, the Chromatic isn't the only FPGA handheld out there. It's technically biting at the heels of the Analogue Pocket, which arrived first and is compatible with more than just GBC games. In the punchout, the Pocket could win out too, thanks to its extended compatibility, but Modretro does focus on specifically catering to Game Boy Color fans looking for a dialled-in experience and games to match.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

In my mind, the Chromatic almost feels like a handheld from an alternative reality. One where we had the right technology in the '90s to make a device that actually looked like the back of its box. The console doesn't inject so many modern tricks in that it feels like a portable from 2025, going as far as to maintain the same screen resolution. But the end result is ultra crisp visuals that still feel authentic to the era.

Pair that with the fact that Modretro is putting out new cartridge releases and re-publishing classics, and you've got a brewing ecosystem that's helping to more than preserve the Game Boy in 2025. I've been diving into some of the carts, and while I'll share a rundown of my favorites soon, the idea of buying a freshly made cart that'll work with a 36-year-old handheld is frankly bananas.

(Image credit: Phil Hayton)

The lineup includes everything from a re-release of WayForward's Sabrina: Zapped! to Chantey, an indie rhythm RPG romp that puts you in a pirate metal band. Just like with Evercade consoles like the Super Pocket, the Chromatic is helping keep physical gaming alive in an age dominated by digital downloads and game key cards, and I'm absolutely here for it.

I'm not necessarily saying every GBC fan should abandon their handheld of choice for a Chomatic. For some of you with the modding skills, making your own Game Boy Color with an AMOLED screen could be a cheaper option that keeps things truly authentic. That said, I'm still glad companies like Modretro, and even its rivals like Analogue, are ensuring that if you want, you can buy a system that will still run your old game collection long into the future.

