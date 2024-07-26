After Steam users unleash 1,456 negative reviews, Earth Defense Force 6 is "planning changes" to its Epic account requirement

After taking a piledriver into the Steam review dumpster over Epic account requirements for online play, the Earth Defense Force 6 devs are taking the feedback to heart and planning some changes.

"Thank you for your feedback on 'Earth Defense Forces 6,'" the devs say in a new Steam blog post. "The EDF6 development team for Steam is reviewing and planning changes to the specification that requires sign in to Epic Games account, which has received the most feedback. At this time, we are unable to provide specifics on how much time this will take, but we will continue to work on it as we address the feedback we have received."

As of this writing, EDF6 has received 1,456 negative reviews on Steam, and most of those are pointed squarely at the requirement to sign into an Epic account for online play. Since launch yesterday, the game's rating has drifted from mostly negative to 'Mixed,' with 1,061 positive reviews from series fans who don't find the Epic implementation particularly onerous.

But if the saga of Helldivers 2 and PSN has taught us anything, it's that a big chunk of the PC gaming community really hates being told to sign into an additional account for online play. In the case of EDF6, Epic Online Services provide support for the game's crossplay functions, as is the case with many titles across the industry - but not all EOS-supported games require you to sign into an Epic account. Here's hoping the devs can make their planned change swiftly.

