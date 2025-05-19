Steam users are review bombing the Borderlands games following Take-Two's new user agreement: "I don't feel comfortable with the terms of service"

Ahead of Borderlands 4, fans of the action RPG series from Gearbox Software are rallying online to share their thoughts on Take-Two Interactive's new terms of service.

As pointed out by a player in a recent Reddit thread, the Borderlands games are currently facing a review bomb of sorts on Steam. The debacle boils down to Take-Two's recently updated user agreement, which is outlined on the holding company's website. "People are review bombing the entire Borderlands series because of EULA changes that can apparently gain root-level access to your machine under the guise of 'anti-cheat' software."

The poster continues, explaining how fans are upset at the prospect of Take-Two collecting "personal info like accounts, passwords, telephone numbers, etc." One look at the Steam pages for each of the three main Borderlands entries serves as proof that players are indeed upset about the new terms of service. Under the first game's recent reviews, which have dropped to "Mixed," people share their concerns about the user agreement.

"I don't feel comfortable with the terms of service," writes one such fan. Another simply calls the game "spyware" following the integration of Take-Two's new terms of service. The page for Borderlands 2 also shows "Mixed" reviews, with players highlighting their worries over the user agreement and how they're afraid it affects their privacy online: "This collects usernames and passwords, IP locations and browser history data."

Recent Borderlands 3 reviews don't look much better, either. One fan exclaims that "recent EULA changes seem insane," while others describe how now "mods are a bannable offense" and any "display of cheats/exploits is bannable" despite the game being largely single-player/co-op rather than an online experience where anti-cheat measures make sense. Elsewhere, people cite the legal implications of Take-Two's new user agreement.

Not everyone is convinced the changes spell the end of Borderlands as fans know and love it, however. As seen on the Reddit post covering the review bombing, some think players are "overreacting" currently: "People are overreacting for sure. The EULA is hardly any different than the one before it all the way back in 2018." Just as the games' reviews are now "Mixed" on Steam, then, so are the community's opinions on the terms of service.

Borderlands 3 player beats every last bit of the FPS at the highest difficulty, without getting downed a single time: "The most tense run I've done"