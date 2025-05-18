Borderlands 3 player beats every last bit of the FPS at the highest difficulty, without getting downed a single time: "The most tense run I've done"

A Borderlands 3 player has completed the entire game at the hardest difficulty, without getting downed a single time.

In the Borderlands games, running out of health drops you to the ground, but it doesn't immediately kill you. Instead, it challenges you to 'fight for your life' - if you can get a kill while downed, you'll immediately be resurrected to fight another day (allies can also resurrect you during FFYL).

For streamer LazyData, however, that was never on the table. Running an entire playthrough of Borderlands 3 - including all DLC and the complete endgame - they made their way through the game without ever entering FFYL, aside from in one scripted moment that's hard-coded into the game and can't be avoided.

OOPS I DID IT AGAIN!Borderlands 3 1 Life NO FFYL!Story, All DLCs, Arms Race, events, and all Endgame on M10 lvl 72. 0 deaths. 0 Fight for your lifes.The most tense run I've done. Any point, any enemy, could end it. True Maliwan Bridge was the scariest it has ever been! pic.twitter.com/PdGK3WgFM5May 3, 2025

Making their achievement even more impressive was the fact that they completed their challenge in Mayhem Mode, massively increasing enemy health pools and adding various extra modifiers. Mayhem Mode runs from level 1 to level 10, so naturally LazyData was making the challenge as hard as possible.

Much of their run was played out using their patented 'Hellzerker' build for Amara, which focuses on rapidly clearing out enemies and staying as mobile as possible. Even more impressive is the fact that there's not much healing in the kit, and what's available requires you to be playing as aggressively as possible. That's all well and good for a Borderlands game generally, but it's probably a little more nerve-wracking when a single big hit can end an entire run.

