Helldivers 2 players come together to "restore the game's rating to its original state" after the Equality-On-Sea debacle sank Steam reviews down to "Mixed"

As Helldivers 2 continues to suffer the throes of players' recent review bomb on Steam, some fans are rallying online to "restore" the shooter's previously positive rating.

It's been quite a chaotic time in the Helldivers 2 community recently. Before the end of the Illuminate invasion just days ago, the game faced an onslaught of negative reviews on Steam from players accusing developers of forging the Galactic War narrative so that Chinese Mega City Equality-On-Sea couldn't be reclaimed, despite their efforts to do so. While the drama has since died down, Helldivers 2 remains "Mixed" on Steam.

Some hopeful players would like to see the game's reviews rise back up, however. One such fan is content creator Glitch Unlimited, who calls for the Helldivers 2 community to work together to reinstate the shooter's former rating on Steam in an online post. "Glitch Unlimited Major Order," he writes. "Let's restore the game's rating to its original state before it changed to Mixed. I'll host a game giveaway and donate to charity if we can make it happen."

#Helldivers2 // #Helldivers // #Helldivers2GalacticWar Glitch Unlimited Major Order: Let's restore the game's rating to its original state before it changed to Mixed. I'll host a game giveaway & donate to charity if we can make it happen. Retweet this post! Let's make it… pic.twitter.com/JegK2f9x53May 31, 2025

While a few fellow fans responding to the post worry that Glitch could be breaking Steam's Terms of Service by calling for positive reviews, the content creator explains that he's not doing so because he's asking people to "share your honest, positive experiences – highlight what makes our fight for democracy epic!" As for the giveaway and donation he discusses, Glitch is giving Helldivers 2 until June 31 to hit a "Positive" rating on Steam again.



Judging by the most recent feedback on the game's Steam page, fans might just pull it off. There are plenty of positive reviews only posted today, with some citing the Equality-On-Sea debacle while instructing readers not to "listen to some of the negative recent reviews regarding anything about" the Mega City, and others commending the shooter for its "10/10" gameplay.



Helldivers 2 players are in mourning over the death of Super Earth's President, who "died heroically"