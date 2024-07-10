Star Wars Outlaws: The Big Preview

This month, GamesRadar+ is diving into one of the most exciting open world adventures of the year: Star Wars Outlaws . Massive Entertainment has established a reputation for creating highly-detailed playspaces, setting new benchmarks through The Division, its sequel, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. But the studio has set out to deliver something far more ambitious in Star Wars Outlaws – the ultimate scoundrel simulator, designed to let you run riot around the Outer Rim as you fight, steal, and outwit some of the galaxy's most dangerous crime syndicates.

We visited Massive's headquarters in Malmo, Sweden, for an extensive look at Star Wars Outlaws. It's there where we got new insight into Kay Vess and her companion Nix, fresh details on the sprawling outdoor landscapes you'll be able to race across on your speeder, and info into the combat, reputation, and exploration systems that underpin the entire adventure. We also spoke with key creative leads about how Massive collaborated with LucasFilm to bring an original Star Wars story to life, how progression is different from other Ubisoft open world experiences, and so much more.

The GamesRadar+ Big Preview of Star Wars Outlaws kicks off with an in-depth cover story exploring how Massive rallied around a single sentence to bring the first open world Star Wars game to life. You can expect more on Outlaws in the coming weeks, with daily interviews and features covering the most exciting aspects of the game to get you set for its release on August 30, 2024 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Cover Story

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In the weeks before much of the world was plunged into lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Massive Entertainment was given the opportunity to deliver a once-in-a-lifetime pitch to Lucasfilm: an open world Star Wars, where you're free to define your own place on the outer edges of the galaxy. In the years since, Star Wars Outlaws has morphed into one of the most anticipated open world games of the generation. Driven by a deep passion for Star Wars, informed by lessons learned from working on The Division series, Outlaws is ambitious by design. Here, key creative leads discuss their vision for Star Wars Outlaws, and discuss the single sentence that rallied Massive around the concept. Start here: Star Wars Outlaws is one of the most ambitious open-world games of 2024, and it was inspired by a single sentence

Building beyond The Division

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

In this video version of our Star Wars Outlaws cover feature, you'll learn how Massive Entertainment set out to create the ultimate scoundrel fantasy with word from the developers and a fresh look at the game in action.

Star Wars Outlaws impressions

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

You've heard a lot about Massive's push to deliver the ultimate scoundrel fantasy, but how does that actually look and feel? After playing through three Star Wars Outlaws missions, escaping Imperial space stations and stealing valuable relics, we quickly fell in love with Kay and her companion Nix.

Creating a seamless open world

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Creative director Julian Gerighty and game director Mathias Karlson discuss the challenges of creating a seamless open-world in Star Wars Outlaws, and get into why nailing this aspect of the game was so key as Massive Entertainment attempts to deliver the ultimate scoundrel fantasy experience.

This Big Preview coverage hub will be updated in the coming days with new stories diving into the story, gameplay, and setting of Star Wars Outlaws.