Hear how Massive Entertainment built on the success of The Division to deliver the ultimate scoundrel fantasy in Star Wars Outlaws

Massive Entertainment set out to build the "ultimate scoundrel fantasy" in Star Wars Outlaws, a new open-world adventure set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. You'll explore the farthest reaches of the Outer Rim as Kay Vess, an outlaw looking to pull off the biggest heist the galaxy has ever seen. If it goes right, she'll start a new life far from the reach of crime syndicates. And if it goes wrong? Well, the galaxy’s most wanted list isn't where anybody wants to be.

GamesRadar+ visited Massive's headquarters in Malmo, Sweden, for an extensive look at Star Wars Outlaws. We sat down with key creative leads to get more information on the combat, exploration, and reputation systems that underpin the adventure. We gained exclusive insight into the creative process of everything from the array of planets you'll be able to visit to the characters you'll meet along the way. That all begins right here.

You can read our Big Preview of Star Wars Outlaws here, or stick around on this page and watch the video version above – that's also where you'll get a brand-new look at the upcoming Star Wars game in action. We have plenty more to come in the days and weeks ahead too, so you'll want to visit our Star Wars Outlaws Big Preview coverage hub daily to find the latest articles diving deep on what is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated open-world games of 2024.