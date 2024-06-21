Every Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guide you'll need

Our Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree guide hub is here to help you - and Marika knows you're probably going to need it. Elden Ring was a brutal game that took few prisoners, but Shadow of the Erdtree is a whole other kind of divine beast, where those who aren't prepared for what's ahead will find themselves struggling practically almost straight away.

Still, that doesn't mean that success isn't in the cards. Shadow of the Erdtree is difficult, but not impossible - and there's hope for anybody who's willing to knuckle down and persevere. And so you don't have to knuckle down quite so hard, I've collated all our hard-earned, carefully written guides regarding the Elden Ring DLC in one place, so you can have all the best info at your fingertips and just a click away.

Everything you need to know about Shadow of the Erdtree

Below we've collated all our Shadow of the Erdtree guides for the Elden Ring expansion into several basic categories that you can flick through as needed, using the navigation tags at the side. We'll be updating this page and our selection of guides too as people need, so keep an eye on this page!

Getting Started

If you're either about to begin Shadow of the Erdtree, or just get into it and need some help with where to begin, our how-tos will show you exactly what's what in the Realm of Shadow.

Wondering what to do before Shadow of the Erdtree? If you haven't downloaded it yet, or don't feel like you're ready, our checklist will help the less lordly among you prepare for this major new chapter.

The Shadow of the Erdtree level requirement, or level recommendation, will vary depending on individual skill level, but it should be 150 at a minimum. For more info, our attached guide will lay out the parameters and how tough you need to be.

If you're feeling ready, you'll need to know how to start Shadow of the Erdtree. This isn't an option chosen from a menu; there's a portal to the DLC somewhere in the Lands Between, and you'll need to know where to look - and who to kill before it'll open for you.

Once you're there, you'll want to know what to do in Shadow of the Erdtree. A huge map filled with bosses is one thing, but if you're curious about where the main story is, our map and checklist of major quests will help you through the critical path.

Psst, want some advice? These Shadow of the Erdtree tips will help players who need some tricks up their sleeves, including where to look for secret items, how the new dungeons work, and what the most important stat is.

Beyond all that, you might be wondering: how long to beat Shadow of the Erdtree? That number will vary hugely depending on how skilled you are and how much side content you want to do, but we've got some solid estimations here, having played it ourselves.

Collectibles and things to find

Elden Ring is always full of goodies for people to hunt down, and some of the collectibles in Shadow of the Erdtree are more important even than your level. If you want to go on a scavenger hunt, here's what you need to be looking for.

The Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragments are, by far and away, the most valuable thing you can find in the DLC. Serving now to level you up with a special blessing, these are how you become very strong, very fast.

The Shadow of the Erdtree Miquella's Crosses are markers that indicate where Miquella the Demigod has been before you. Not only do these golden crosses give an indication about the story, but you can also use them to get Scadutree Fragments quickly. We'll show you where they're found.

Finally, the Shadow of the Erdtree map fragments work much like those in the core game to reveal the whole map and show where you are. There's five separate fragments to uncover - and some are very well hidden indeed.

Bosses and Minibosses

We've not guided every boss in Shadow of the Erdtree yet - in our defence, there's over a hundred of the buggers - but we've covered all the major threats in the starting area, optional and not, so you can go hunting for named characters.

Want to know all the Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses in order? There's seven boss fights you have to do if you want to pass the main story of Erdtree, and we've got the essential hitlist up here.

Once of the two major mandatory bosses of the Gravesite Plain, the Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion is the final threat of Belurat, a storm-powered monstrous cat that players will have to bring down.

The Shadow of the Erdtree Rellana Twin Moon Knight boss is the other major boss fight in the area, a grand brawl against a sorcery-slinging knight in the highest tower of Castle Ensis.

Notice a giant basket that tried to step on you when you first entered the game? That's one of the Shadow of the Erdtree Furnace Golems, a series of optional minibosses spread around the world. We've got how to beat them here, including their weaknesses, their locations, and the unique items they drop!

Head to the West side of the starting area and you'll discover a Mausoleum with the Shadow of the Erdtree Blackgaol Knight waiting inside. This is a tough fight, but absolutely worth it, as the Knight has some of the best armor in all of Elden Ring on him…

Finally, who doesn't love being a dragon slayer? Well, head to the northern lake and you'll find the Shadow of the Erdtree Ghostflame Dragon boss fight, a brawl against a necrotic, undead version of the dragons from Elden Ring. If you want to show them why they should stay down when killed, our guide will help you shatter this draconian skeleton.

