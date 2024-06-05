What to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree

What should you do first in Shadow of the Erdtree? Like Elden Ring itself, the DLC is set in a massive open world, and when you first enter the Realm of Shadow, it's easy to be confused about where you should go. Actually, there's multiple objectives on your to-do list, two of which are accessible from the offset, but one of them is easier and therefore more reasonable as your first priority. We'll lay out all the options for when you set off in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, and what to do first.

Where to go first in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

When you start Shadow of the Erdtree, you should immediately go to the path North until you find the crossroads with the Site of Grace and golden cross - there'll be a big tree among the grasslands to make it stand out all the more, and along the way you'll find one of the Elden Ring map fragments for the region, the Gravesite Plain realm - as well as one of those fiery wicker men (best avoided for now).

Eventually you'll reach the Site of Grace, at the crossroads with a couple of NPCs around it. Grab the Scadutree Fragment at the base of the golden cross, and now it's time to make a choice about where to go. While there's all sorts of things to find in this area, there's three major options:

Belurat, Castle Settlement: Take the western path and follow it to the Northwest of the Region to the giant ruined citadel. At the highest point, you'll find the Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion. Castle Ensis: Take the eastern path to the palace being besieged. You'll need to battle through the outside fortifications to get inside, and fight the Shadow of the Erdtree Rellana Twin Moon Knight boss at the end. The northern lake: Rather than take either path, go directly north to the lake at the top of the area. Curled up in the middle of it is a giant monstrous skeleton - a boss called the Ghostflame Dragon.

Of these, the best early option is Belurat to the Northwest. Belurat and Ensis have the two major - and mandatory - boss fights at the end of them. Both of these will need to be completed, but Belurat is a marginally less difficult area with a slightly easier boss fight, and builds up to the greater challenge of Rellana waiting for you at Ensis.

Meanwhile, the Ghostflame Dragon is the easiest boss of the three, but it's also completely optional and inessential, just lying in a corner. That doesn't mean you shouldn't fight it at some point, but it's very much like the Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring - a little side activity for those who just want an extra challenge.

