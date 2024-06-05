In just 3 hours, the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has already given me my new favorite Elden Ring boss of all time

As noted in my Elden Ring DLC hands-on preview, Shadow of the Erdtree introduces over 10 new bosses to vanquish in the Land of Shadow. I encountered and defeated two major bosses, plus a regular-old dragon, during my session. One of them has replaced Maliketh, the Black Blade in my heart as my favorite Elden Ring boss of all time. I was barely able to beat her in time, using an unfamiliar level 150 build missing several items and spells that I've grown accustomed to, and I cannot wait to fight this boss again and again in the full Elden Ring DLC. I'm keeping things deliberately vague above the fold here just to warn you that there are, obviously, Shadow of the Erdtree boss and weapon spoilers ahead.

Twin swords, twin moons

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Now that you've been warned, it's time to talk about Rellana, the Twin Moon Knight.

When I think of FromSoftware's dark fantasy action RPGs, from Demon's Souls to Dark Souls to Elden Ring, I think of the color blue. I think of blue magic coiled around a steel sword gripped by a knight in shining silver armor. The magic and the sword and the armor have changed over the years, but I always come back to this core, classical fantasy for my main characters. For this reason, Rellana is pretty much my ideal boss, even more so than Loretta from the base game. I desperately wish I had video or screenshots of her fight to show, but sadly none were provided by publisher Bandai Namco and gameplay capture was off-limits at the preview event. You're just going to have to take my word for it.

It's the classic FromSoftware boss paradox: somehow the small, humanoid bosses are the toughest and most imposing. When bosses are gigantic, you just smack at their ankles until they fall over. It's the small ones you actually have to duel. Rellana is a knight a bit taller than you, clad in silver armor and armed with twin light greatswords plus an arsenal of magic. The first few times I fought her – and I must've died over a dozen times – it felt like boxing a cactus with my bare hands. It's that familiar FromSoft feeling of walking through the fog gate and immediately stepping on a rake. Rellana's attack combos are fast and dynamic, and her swords have enormous reach. But the more I fought her, the more I acclimated to her speed and tells. Block this, dodge left for this, dodge right for that. After playing several excellent Soulslikes and similar action games since Elden Ring came out, I was struck once again by how superbly FromSoftware crafts bosses like this, and what a joy they are to learn.

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

I'm not going to give a one-to-one explanation of attack patterns here. What stood out to me, and the point I want to hammer home, is how the strong visual language of Rellana's animations both sets the pace of the encounter and gives her so much personality as an opponent. I found her to be easier than the likes of Malenia, but also more unpredictable. She can end her combos with several different moves, and the best way that I found to target openings to counterattack was to watch her overall frame instead of waiting for specific 'safe' attack animations.

Her overall theme definitely resonates with me, but there's also a subtle yet recognizable shift in the way Rellana moves that makes her so much fun to fight. If you've ever done or seen any sort of weight lifting, I'd say it's similar to bracing yourself, or just putting strength into your body. Fighting Rellana over and over, I started to judge her combos by the way she'd ease off and briefly relax at the end. She moves like a knight. It's strikingly human, perfectly weighted.

Rellana's attacks become something you can intuit purely from her overall stature and poise, as opposed to normal boss reads like, 'They did this overhead swing, so I can hit them from the side here.' She does have tells like that, but they're rarer. For me it was more about her momentum. It's very slight, but you can see when she takes her foot off the gas, so to speak. That became the 'Aha!' moment where I knew I could get a hit in, and I had a lot more success with this approach. It was incredibly satisfying to read this correctly and sneak in some damage – easily the high point of my preview.

The cherry on top is that because Rellana is a Remembrance boss, you can claim her twin swords for yourself, as well as a spell that I won't spoil. I've been a devout Dark Moon Greatsword main for a while now, but Rellana's swords might be my go-to weapon for the DLC. They're light greatswords that are similar to Radahn's greatswords in that dual-wielding them basically summons a second blade, but the kicker is that they're imbued with different elements that really pop in the special attacks. Like Rellana herself, they are staggeringly cool – so much so that I couldn't resist spending 800 words gushing about them on the internet.