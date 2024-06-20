All main bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, in order

The Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses in order are laid out here, with seven boss fights that players have to beat to get through the critical path of the Elden Ring DLC expansion. Some bosses can be done in different order, admittedly - i.e., with one boss guarding the equivalent of a door and the other guarding a key, so which one you fight first is ultimately irrelevant to progression - but when that happens we'll number them according roughly to ascending difficulty, so you don't have any difficult leaps in challenge. For those who want to know what lies ahead, here are all the main bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree in order, and where you can find them.

Warning: spoilers for the mandatory boss list in Shadow of the Erdtree ahead. If you still want to be surprised, look away now!

All main bosses in order for the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC

The 7 main bosses you have to beat in the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree expansion are, in the following order:

Divine Beast Dancing Lion Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Golden Hippopotamus Romina, Saint of the Bud Messmer the Impaler Needle Knight Leda (and allies) Promised Consort Radahn

Of these seven bosses, there's some variety about the exact order you can tackle them, as alluded to above. The ultimate goal is to get to the top of the Tower of Shadow - and that's not as simple as it sounds. The Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion blocks the entrance to the Tower, but at the same time, the tower itself is blocked by the Sealing Tree, which you need to beat Rellana Twin Moon Knight, the Hippo and ultimately Romina to reach. But the Tree itself can only be destroyed by Messmer's Kindling, which, of course, you need to beat Messmer himself to obtain… so there's some elasticity there, and that's not even including all the optional areas, objectives and bosses you can encounter along the way.

Whatever you decide to do, make sure you seek out and gather enough Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragments. This will help you with your Shadow of the Erdtree level and make these encounters (slightly ) easier.

Still, what's above is certainly the easiest way to do it, with the bosses rising in difficulty without any major leaps - or at least with the leaps minimised as much as possible.

