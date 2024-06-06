Scadutree Fragments and Blessings in Shadow of the Erdtree explained

The Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragments in the upcoming DLC for Elden Ring grant the players a special "Scadutree Blessing" that actually serves as a way to manage your own power and Shadow of the Erdtrees’s difficulty. Found at the base of the golden crosses and symbols that filled the trailers recently, Scadutree Fragments are worth understanding before you start playing - because they're one of the most important things you'll encounter in the game.

Scadutree Fragment locations in Shadow of the Erdtree

Having played a three hour preview of Elden Ring's upcoming expansion, all Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree that I encountered were found at the base of the Golden Crosses seen in the trailers, also referred to as Miquella's Footsteps.

Though I only found three of them during my time with the DLC and there'll clearly be more, Golden crosses tend to be on the critical path, and close to Sites of Grace. One of them is at the initial crossroads where you're deciding what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree, and an NPC there will give you a (slightly vague) map of the region with the rough locations of at least six of them.

What do Scadutree Fragments do?

Scadutree Fragments, when found, can be brought back to any Site of Grace in the Realm of Shadow (where Shadow of the Erdtree takes place) and redeemed for a Scadutree Blessing. This Blessing grants the player increased damage on all attacks and causes them to take less damage from any received attacks - basically making you both deadlier and harder to kill.

As you acquire more Scadutree Fragments, you can increase the power of the Blessing even further, though keep in mind that it only applies when you're in the Realm of Shadow. The moment you leave the DLC area it stops affecting you, though it automatically comes back when you return.

Finally, players can reset the Blessing at Sites of Grace and get their Fragments back. You might wonder why you would do this, but it's basically a way to control the DLC's difficulty and challenge level. If you want to make it harder on yourself, you can take away the Blessing, then level it up to a point you're comfortable with.

