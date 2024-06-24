Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree for all builds

The best Shadow of the Erdtree weapons for the new Elden Ring expansion will massively vary depending on the build you're using and the stats you're prioritising - and frankly, some kinds of players will have a lot more options than others. That doesn't mean that there aren't solid weapon options for everybody, but if we're looking as S-tier options, those who use Strength and Dex will generally have some more options than those using Intelligence, Faith or Arcane - presumably because they should have an array of new spells to placate them.

Regardless, we've divided all the best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree below into categories depending on your build and priority stats, with a little information on why they're so good and - more importantly - where you can find them.

Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree for Strength

Heavy weapons are arguably something of a meta for early game bosses, and while there's plenty of Strength-scaling weapons in Erdtree, these two are maximising the impact of that investment - as well as the impact of heavy metal on a ghoul's skull.

Black Steel Greathammer. A powerful weapon that scales to A on Strength at full upgrade, and creates a blast of power on a Guard Counter. Defeat the knight at the Church of Consolation to get it.

A powerful weapon that scales to A on Strength at full upgrade, and creates a blast of power on a Guard Counter. Defeat the knight at the Church of Consolation to get it. Greatsword of Solitude. A powerful sword that scales to A on Strength when upgraded, and hits like a truck. Dropped by that damned Shadow of the Erdtree Blackgaol Knight that gives everybody so much difficulty early on.

Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree for Dexterity

Dexterity-based players are eating well in Shadow of the Erdtree, with a massive range of weapons that slick warriors can pick from. The four below are the cream of the crop.

Backhand Blade. A rapid, two-handed weapon that lets you dodge with its skill, and scales to S on Dex if built right. Found on the altar to the East of the Three-Path Cross in Gravesite Plain.

A rapid, two-handed weapon that lets you dodge with its skill, and scales to S on Dex if built right. Found on the altar to the East of the Three-Path Cross in Gravesite Plain. Milady. This light greatsword scales well to Dex and its Wing Stance does huge damage. It's also got a great moveset that's easy to use. Found at the watchtower on your left when you enter Castle Ensis.

This light greatsword scales well to Dex and its Wing Stance does huge damage. It's also got a great moveset that's easy to use. Found at the watchtower on your left when you enter Castle Ensis. Spear of the Impaler. This spear can be thrown infinitely with a heavy attack, and its skill is a crazy combo that does massive damage over an area on the last strike. Obtained through the Remembrance dropped by Messmer the Impaler, the DLC's fifth boss (assuming you're tackling the Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses in order).

This spear can be thrown infinitely with a heavy attack, and its skill is a crazy combo that does massive damage over an area on the last strike. Obtained through the Remembrance dropped by Messmer the Impaler, the DLC's fifth boss (assuming you're tackling the Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses in order). Rakshasa's Great Katana. This giant katana does great bleed damage and is effectively a larger version of the Rivers of Blood from the main game. You can find it after beating Rakshasa in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum - for more info, check out our guide on the Shadow of the Erdtree Rakshasa's Great Katana.

Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree for Intelligence

As mentioned above, those investing in Intelligence for Shadow of the Erdtree will find themselves focusing more on spells and affinities, though there is one standout for those who match brain with brawn.

Star-Lined Sword. A katana with good Dex and Intelligence scaling that moves quickly. Defeat the boss Demi-Human Queen Marigga in Northwest Cerulean Coast/Charo's Hidden Grave to get it.

Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree for Faith

Many Erdtree weapons have Faith scaling, but often secondary to some other stat, and those that have it as a primary don't always scale especially well anyway. There's one exception, available near the very end of the game.

Euporia. A twin blade that charges its skill as you do damage to enemies. At full charge, it fires a devastating beam that does massive holy damage. To get it is a trek: get to the Tower of Shadow/Enir-Ilim and Spiral Rise Site of Grace, then head back down the steps and go beneath the staircase before leaping down. Eventually you'll take two escalators that bring you to Belurat, and a large set of doors you open to get to an altar with Euporia on it. If you don't know how to get to the Tower of Shadow, our guide shows you how to reach all Shadow of the Erdtree areas and locations.

Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree for Arcane

Arcane has been a little snubbed in Shadow of the Erdtree overall, but it's arguably always been the odd duck of the Elden Ring stats family. There's one weapon here that really can do this strange power justice.

Ancient Meteoric Ore Greatsword. This colossal sword deals great damage and scales to Strength and Arcane primarily, with a skill that allows you to charge forward and generate a burst of electricity in a small AOE. Found in the final altar of the Ruined Forge of Starfall Pass.

Of course, we'll update this page if we find any more great weapons worth highlighting, but right now these appear to be the best out there for the vast majority of players.

