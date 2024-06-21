How to get Rakshasa's Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree

Rakshasa's Great Katana in Shadow of the Erdtree has quickly become one of the best weapons in all of Elden Ring, a massive katana that does huge bleed damage. Not only that, it also makes you less likely to stagger from counter attacks - though you'll take more damage. Still, if you're inclined to get what's effectively the big sibling to the core game's Rivers of Blood weapon, here's how to get Rakshasa's Great Katana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

Rakshasa's Great Katana location in Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Rakshasa's Great Katana is only found in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, not the core game, as a drop from the optional boss Rakshasa, in the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. To find the Mausoleum, do the following:

From the Shadow Keep, head to the main battlements covered in burning boats, then use the eastern ladder to descend to the moat. Follow the path into a little room with a painting, then strike the empty section of wall to reveal it as an illusion. Go through the illusory door and ride the coffin inside to the Ruins of Unte. Follow the river downstream until you reach the Recluses' River Downstream Site of Grace.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Jump down the stone platforms from there besides the waterfall, but jump into the cave to the North. Follow the cave around to the East to find the Eastern Nameless Mausoleum past some slimes. Inside the Mausoleum, you'll find the boss Rakshasa. Kill her to get her Great Katana.

How to beat Rakshasa

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Rakshasa is a human boss who's fairly challenging, but not impossible, probably a little less tough than the Shadow of the Erdtree Blackgaol Knight boss fight at the beginning of the game. Here's some tips:

Rakshasa uses wide, sweeping attacks and jumps that are highly telegraphed, but have good reach. Stay agile.

All her attacks do bleed damage, so prepare anti-bleed equipment accordingly.

Her massively telegraphed attacks make her very easy to Parry.

At half health, she'll try to heal, but you can interrupt her if you're fast - and you'll want to be.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Defeat Rakshasa, and you'll get not just her Great Katana, but her armor set too. The Katana is the main thing though - a two-handed weapon with good Dex Scaling, Bleed Effects, and the ability to reduce stagger from counterattacks at the cost of taking more damage. Many have latched onto it as one of the DLC's best weapons, and considering that a lot of the Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses seem to be weak to Bleed damage, you can see why.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission