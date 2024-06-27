Best Shadow of the Erdtree armor sets and their locations

The best Shadow of the Erdtree armor sets in the Elden Ring expansion will change depending on your build - as well as what weight your character can support - but there's already standouts among the community people are pointing at as the best armor, with noteworthy names like the Death Knight armor set flying around.

With that in mind, we've collated the five best armor sets in Shadow of the Erdtree below, where you can get them, and the effect they have. Keep in mind that some of these won't be good for every player, but there's bound to be something below that will be at the very least a strong option for your current build.

The best Shadow of the Erdtree armor

The five best armor sets in Shadow of the Erdtree that I've seen are:

Death Knight armor set (enhances ancient dragon cult incantations and skills)

(enhances ancient dragon cult incantations and skills) Solitude armor set (great poise and defense, though heavy)

(great poise and defense, though heavy) Rakshasa armor set (boosts damage when worn, a glass cannon's friend)

(boosts damage when worn, a glass cannon's friend) Fire Knight armor set (decent armor with a superb helmet that boosts HP, Stamina and equip load)

(decent armor with a superb helmet that boosts HP, Stamina and equip load) Oathseeker Knight armor set (a light armor with good defensive stats for its weight)

Best weapons in Shadow of the Erdtree Pair your potent armor with the best Shadow of the Erdtree weapons at our guide here!

Of course, that doesn't mean that other armor sets can't be ideal for whatever your specific build is, or that Elden Ring armor from the core game might not be more appropriate, but we can't deny that there's some spectacular sets in Shadow of the Erdtree that a lot of players will be able to get strong use out of.

With that in mind, let's go through the choicest cuts of forged steel waiting for you out there.

Shadow of the Erdtree Death Knight armor set

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Death Knight armor set is pretty protective for its weight, and enhances skills and incantations connected with the ancient dragon cult for every piece worn, which includes some of the deadliest Faith spells out there.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Death Knight armor location: Darklight Catacombs. After going down the first elevator in the dungeon proper, take the right hand stairs in the large room that follows it. Just on your left as you get down that first flight of stairs is a break in the railing - drop down through it to find the armor on a corpse.

Shadow of the Erdtree Solitude armor set

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Solitude armor doesn't have much in the way of additional powers, but what it does have is that A), it looks really cool, and B), it is massively protective for its weight. Admittedly, that weight is high, so players will have to significantly invest in their Weight Load to avoid being heavy, but those wearing Solitude armor will be able to survive most attacks.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Solitude armor set location: Western Nameless Mausoleum. Accessible the moment that DLC begins, there's one issue - this armor set is a reward for killing the boss of this Mausoleum, and they're a tough one. For help doing this, our guide on how to kill the Shadow of the Erdtree Blackgaol Knight will help you out.

Shadow of the Erdtree Rakshasa armor set

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

This bloody armor set is ideal for glass cannon builds, as every piece you wear boosts the damage of every kind of attack and spell you cast - but also increases the damage you take. For evasive, light-armor players, it's pretty ideal, being able to dodge and weave around your foes and rarely getting hit if you can avoid it.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Rakshasa armor set location: Eastern Nameless Mausoleum. From the Recluses' River Downstream Site of Grace, jump down the cliff and then North through the waterfall to the cave behind, following it to the little building. Like above, you'll need to earn it by killing the Shadow of the Erdtree Rakshasa boss within - our attached guide can help you with that.

Shadow of the Erdtree Fire Knight armor set

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Fire Knight set is a solid mix of defensive stats for its weight, but the real standout here is the Helm, which boosts your maximum Stamina, Equip Load and HP when worn. Even if you turn down the rest of the set, the helmet alone is worth mixing into your regular routine.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Fire Knight armor set location: All pieces are dropped randomly by the Fire Knights that are found inside the Shadow Keep, most of them in the Specimen Storehouse. Keep killing Knights until you have the full set, and try boosting your Arcane or using items that boost Discovery if you want a higher chance of them dropping.

Shadow of the Erdtree Oathseeker Knight armor set

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

This classic-looking knight armor is a pretty simple thing; it has no particularly outrageous powers or abilities, but does offer a good level of protection for relatively light weight. For those too scrawny to wear the Solitude armor without hitting "heavy load", this is a good alternative.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Oathseeker Knight armor set location: Church of Benediction. Just outside this church on the North side, you'll find a body hanging with the full armor set on it, as well as the Pata weapon.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission