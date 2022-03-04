10 games like Elden Ring if you're looking for a new challenge

If you're looking for games like Elden Ring, you've come to the right place. FromSoftware’s latest RPG has taken the gaming industry by storm. It’s a game that builds upon the Dark Souls series while borrowing from many beloved modern open-world adventures. This open-world action RPG is simultaneously alluring and intimidating, with an underlying sense of mystery and unease throughout.

While Elden Ring is certainly one of the most memorable gaming experiences in recent years, it might not be for everyone. Whether you’re into more linear games, titles that aren’t quite as punishing in the combat department, or if you’ve completed Elden Ring, you might be looking for something similar. Below, you'll find 10 games like Elden Ring we recommend checking out.

10. Dark Souls Remastered

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

Of course, what better place to start than with the first Dark Souls? This is the game that truly put FromSoftware on the map, and even over a decade later, it still remains one of the best – and most important – games of all time. Sure, some of it feels outdated, especially its visuals, but its design still holds up tremendously well. Dark Souls is known for its incredible creature designs, satisfying progression system, and epic boss battles that still get us hyped to this day. We recommend playing Dark Souls Remastered, which features many quality of life improvements over the 2011 original, including enhanced visuals.

9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Developer: CD Projekt Red

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC

One thing about the Souls games is that they don’t spoonfeed you much information, especially when it comes to narrative. So, if you’re looking for a game with a rich story full of lovable (and hateable) characters, we highly recommend The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. While its combat doesn’t feel quite as nuanced as what you’d find in a Souls game, it makes up for it with its storytelling and performances. On top of that, it requires you to make a series of difficult decisions throughout, many of which turn the tide of the overall plot, leading to one of the most unforgettable video game stories of all time.

8. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

(Image credit: Activision)

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

When Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice launched in 2019, FromSoftware already had several Souls games under its belt, so fans were ready for a change. And that’s exactly what this game offered, giving players an experience that focused much more on combat than its previous titles. While Sekiro certainly does feature light RPG elements, combat is the driving force, forcing players to have pinpoint accuracy with every single move they make. It also feels more fluid than many of the Souls games, even featuring a jump button and grapple hook for a greater sense of verticality than ever before. In many ways, it’s far more difficult than the games that came before it, demanding near-perfection from those who are up for the challenge.

7. Bloodborne

(Image credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Developer: FromSoftware

Platform(s): PS4

We could easily ramble on and on about each FromSoftware RPG, but we’ll only touch on one more here. One of the most beloved of the bunch is Bloodborne, a game that borrows most of the mechanics from the Souls series, but with a Victorian Gothic aesthetic featuring Lovecraftian design. That’s right, instead of dragons and other fantasy creatures, you’ll face off against monsters with tentacles amidst some of the most gorgeous architecture we’ve ever seen. In many ways, Bloodborne almost feels like a horror game, due to the unsettling onslaught of foes it throws at you. This RPG is not for those with a weak stomach, that’s for sure.

6. Middle-earth: Shadow of War

(Image credit: WB Games)

Developer: Monolith Productions

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

Arguably one of the most underrated gems of the past five years is Middle-earth: Shadow of War, an action RPG set before the events of The Lord of the Rings. It features a large open world, a slew of quests to complete, and an emphasis on free flowing combat, with a meaningful progression system. The coolest thing about this game (and its predecessor, Shadow of Mordor) is its Nemesis System, wherein the main character can recruit enemies as followers, allowing you to strategize when taking on foes. Your followers can rise through the ranks as you utilize them against your opponents, giving the game another layer of depth.

5. Nioh

(Image credit: Koei Tecmo Games)

Developer: Koei Tecmo Games

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, PC

Nioh is similar to Sekiro in that it leans more into combat, but still features core RPG elements, along with an emphasis on loot. The Souls influence is clear here, but Nioh does enough to stand on its own, offering an enjoyable story, and equally as enjoyable gameplay. For instance, players can select various stances to use during combat, offering a wide variety of moves – each with pros and cons that reward experimentation. Utilize High stance to deal more damage, while low stance offers more defense. Nioh is a game many players skipped due to it launching so closely to Dark Souls III, but we recommend giving it a try (along with its sequel, Nioh 2).

4. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

(Image credit: EA)

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Platform(s): PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Respawn Entertainment has one of the best track records in the video game space. It proved that with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, an action-adventure game that borrows elements from the Souls series, placing you in the shoes of Cal Kestis. It features excellent melee combat that feels more nuanced than you might expect, requiring you to parry and dodge your opponents’ attacks, which is highly satisfying when executed properly. But it also incorporates what fans love about Star Wars, from lovable characters to awe-inspiring battles, along with references to the series sprinkled throughout. This story is canon to the overall Star Wars story, taking place five years after Revenge of the Sith.

3. Code Vein

(Image credit: Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Developer: Bandai Namco Studios

Platform(s): PS4, Xbox One, PC

In 2019, Bandai Namco developed and published Code Vein, an action RPG set in a post-apocalyptic world. Much like other games on this list, it wears its Souls inspiration on its sleeve, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t check it out. Many often refer to this game as “anime Dark Souls,” and while the comparison is apt, Code Vein does a lot to stand apart – particularly in its gameplay. For example, you have access to an AI partner who follows you for the majority of the game, helping you defeat enemies and offsetting some of the difficulty, while never feeling too easy. In addition, being able to change your class whenever you’d like offers a wide variety of ways to play, which helps keep the fun factor intact.

2. Shadow of the Colossus

(Image credit: Sony)

Developer: Team Ico

Platform(s): PS4

Many games on this list throw wave after wave of enemies at you, and while that has its merits, players might be looking for a more slow-paced experience. If so, look no further than Shadow of the Colossus, a lonely adventure comprised only of bosses. That’s right, the game features 16 behemoth bosses, each with distinct weaknesses that require you to approach them like puzzles rather than typical enemies. It’s fascinating because the bosses are so large, they feel like levels themselves, forcing you to scale them to take them down. A game made up of only bosses might seem boring, but once you start playing, you’ll see why it’s regarded as one of the greatest games of all time.

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Developer: Nintendo

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

In 2017, when The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild came out, it’s all anyone could talk about. That’s because it was so open-ended and massive that players couldn’t help but talk about it, share their experiences with others. And now, in 2022, Elden Ring evokes many of the same feelings, encouraging players to explore and stumble upon little events that are worth discussing. Zelda is different in many ways, of course, featuring more approachable gameplay, with less punishing combat. Breath of the Wild is also full of vibrant color and quirky characters, leaning more into storytelling than Elden Ring. But still, the two have a lot more in common than you might expect, and we love both, if nothing else than for the way they beg to be talked about.

Looking for more recommendations? Check out our pick of the best games like Dark Souls.