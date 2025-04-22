Bethesda was right – Elder Scrolls fans wanted Oblivion Remastered, but I'm less sure about the 2,006 units of its $155 lamp: "Beware its inviting flame"

The matter of pricing is a huge issue in gaming at the moment, but I doubt it will apply to Bethesda and its $155 Oblivion Remastered lamp, which is now available for purchase .

Sure, I've noticed some Elder Scrolls fans grumbling about the fact that the enhanced RPG – as scintillating and surreal as it looks – costs $50. But I'm confident that the 8.26 inches of resin Bethesda has used to create this commemorative Oblivion Gate lamp will be seen throughout history at an immensely justified value at only $155.

Bethesda itself clearly thinks so, talking up the mysterious LED lamp on its website, which proudly displays the chunk of brown plastic and the nacho cheese smear that envelop its clear, acrylic center. Oh, I mean – the tongues of flame that lap at the mysterious otherworld within.

"The emperor has been slain," says the Oblivion Gate statue's description with foreboding. "The Dragonfires, snuffed out. The Daedra are now free to devastate the mortal world. And you… you found a Gate to Oblivion!"

Um, actually, Bethesda, I bought it online and requested expedited shipping. But carry on.

Chills. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

"Beware its inviting flame," the description continues. "Beware the Daedra within."

Later, Bethesda explains that the limited edition lamp – of which only 2,006 were made, reflecting Oblivion's original release year – will allow "you to experience the strange portal's striking presence in real life."

In the actual Oblivion game, these Gates are not just a fun way to spice up the monotony of your office desk, but sputtering rings of fire that let players travel across planes of existence.

So "turn its light on and watch its 'flame' flicker and illuminate the surrounding 'stone,' creating an illusion of hellfire coming straight from Mehrunes Dagon's plane," Bethesda's merch shop says.

OK, fine Bethesda, you convinced me. I'll open the gate to Hell from beside my computer monitor, why not.