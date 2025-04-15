Elder Scrolls Online celebrates 10 years by letting you buy a genuine chunk of MMO server for the low price of $110
Hey, Bethesda, how'd you know I wanted a useless hunk of metal?
Elder Scrolls Online is practically old enough to ride a bike without training wheels, or to be hacked into pieces and sold for scrap metal, whichever comes first – and publisher Bethesda has just decided. To commemorate the MMO's 11 years of life, Bethesda has chosen to dissemble an original Elder Scrolls Online server blade and peddle it for $110.
Now available for pre-order on the Bethesda e-shop, the honeycomb sliver of RAM is paired with a gold-plated commemorative plate inside a wood frame. It's a limited edition object with only 2,000 units made, and each piece of its "removable RAM" – as the Bethesda shop boasts – comes affixed with a holographic numbered sticker.
"The Elder Scrolls Online is turning one of its original server blades into a meaningful memento for fans who wish to own an actual piece of gaming history," PR says. "The Bethesda Gear Store is proud to present The Elder Scrolls Online 10-Year Anniversary Keepsake!
"It includes physical memory once used to run the game – cradled in velvet inside a presentation box. Next to it is a commemorative plaque that honors the game’s amazing community."
By zooming in on the Bethesda store's photo of the souvenir, I've been able to determine that the first line of this plaque reads as such: "When the Elder Scrolls Online launched in 2014, an amazing community was born."
Sounds amazing. Technology is amazing. The commemorative Elder Scrolls Online server chunk seems like an amazing opportunity to free myself of $110. Liberating oneself from superficial values like "money" in order to ascribe oneself to meaningful Bethesda merchandise is amazing.
For the first time in 10 years, Elder Scrolls Online is adding Subclassing that'll let you kit out your build with skill lines from other classes.
