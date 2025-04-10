For the first time in 10 years, Elder Scrolls Online is adding Subclassing that'll let you kit out your build with skill lines from other classes

For the first time since its launch 10 years ago, Elder Scrolls Online will soon let players mix and match skills from different classes.

During today's ESO Direct showcase, game director Rich Lambert revealed the MMO's brand new Subclassing feature, which will become available to all players in June with the launch of Part 1 of the Seasons of the Worm Cult update. Details are still light at the moment, but Zenimax Online did confirm that Subclassing will unlock for all players at level 50 and that all of your skills and progression will be available account-wide.

ESO systems designer Carrie Day said that with the addition of Subclassing, ESO players will have about "3,000 different options of combinations for skill lines" across all classes, meaning no matter what class you are, you'll be able to kit out your build with skill lines from any other class.

Zenimax Online had a lot more to show during today's ESO Direct, including the new tropical zone Solstice, a continuation of the base game storyline for the first season, the game's first-ever server-wide world event called The Writhing Wall, and a new tool that organizes all of the game's features designed to welcome back returning players. If you missed the stream and want a general breakdown of the big beats, I'd point you to my broader writeup on ESO in 2025 and everything that's happening in the long-running MMO.

