Modders behind Skyrim's co-op are now bringing a Dark Souls-style "social mod" to Oblivion Remastered

The Skyrim Together team previously added multiplayer to the massive RPG, and they're now turning their gaze to The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered for a "social mod" with a bit of Dark Souls flavor.

The Ghosts of Tamriel mod lets you "share wisdom in-game with other players via interactable messages and pay respect to adventurers who sadly died," according to the NexusMods description. "This is an online feature, it requires internet access to share messages."

"Other player messages appear as floating stones," so you can point fellow explorers toward a well-hidden cave or troll them by kindly telling them there's loot off the side of a cliff, in true Soulslike fashion.

Over on Discord, the Skyrim Together team said the project was fuelled "by our passion for multiplayer mods," and they even point out the similarities between their own "social mod" and the messaging system "you can find in Souls games."

The modding maestros leave a tease for the future, too: "This can hopefully keep you busy until our next announcement!" I'd certainly like to see Oblivion Remastered Together become a real thing, but maybe it's easier said than done considering the re-release doesn't officially support modding - though, modders have pointed out the remaster "is literally just Oblivion under the hood," so we'll have to wait and see.

In somewhat related news, Bethesda recently showed even more love to the group of modders who have been remaking Oblivion inside of Skyrim for the last 12 years: "Even though I worked on Oblivion Remastered, I'm still excited for Skyblivion."

With The Elder Scrolls 6 still MIA, Oblivion Remastered proves why remakes and remasters are the greatest tricks in the game developer handbook.