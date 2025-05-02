"Even though I worked on Oblivion Remastered, I'm still excited for Skyblivion": Bethesda shows more love to the modders who've been remaking Elder Scrolls 4 for 12 years

Oblivion Remastered is all the rage right now, and for good reason. It brings one of the most beloved open-world RPGs to a new audience with a beautiful visual upgrade, meaningful quality-of-life improvements, and all of the loveable jank from the original game - all at a very agreeable $50. What's not to like?

Well, from the perspective of the Skyblivion team, who've been remaking Oblivion in Skyrim since 2012, you'd think there'd be a lot of things to not like. But from the outset, the Skyblivion devs haven't only remained steadfast in their commitment to their own project, but also vocally and enthusiastically supportive of the official remaster, and likewise, Bethesda has shown no shortage of love to the modders, giving the whole team Oblivion Remastered keys and making clear they have no intention of shutting down the project.

It's been a lovely thing to witness in a turbulent time for the industry, and I'm just here to share yet another example of that reciprocal respect.

In a new Bethesda Game Studios Developer Spotlight featuring development lead Dan Lee, Skyblivion once again gets its flowers. "Even though I worked on Oblivion: Remastered, I'm still excited for Skyblivion," says Lee.

"I think what they're doing is very special, and I'm excited to see their interpretation of what we've done in the past, and I think it's a great year for Oblivion fans."

I don't really have a whole lot to add here besides, keep it up, Skyblivion devs and Bethesda Game Studios. Y'all are taking your current spotlight and using it demonstrate the precise way game devs and modders should interact with each other.

With The Elder Scrolls 6 still MIA, Oblivion Remastered proves why remakes and remasters are the greatest tricks in the game developer handbook.