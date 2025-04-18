Undaunted by Oblivion remaster leaks, Skyblivion team behind the RPG's unofficial Skyrim engine remake says "both projects can exist" and "players are the true winners"

The lead modder behind the unofficial Oblivion remake Skyblivion continues to celebrate what leaks suggest is an imminent announcement of an official Oblivion remaster from Bethesda.

At this point, I genuinely admire the Skyblivion dev team's unwavering commitment to the unofficial Oblivion remake. It's been in development for 13 flippin' years as a PC-only Skyrim mod, and since leaked images surfaced this week and Xbox Support agents all but confirmed the official remaster is real, project lead Rebelzize has been nothing but transparent and steadfast in his commitment to his team's creative vision.

Earlier this week, he said the prospect of an official Oblivion remaster "changes nothing for me" and he has "all love and no hate" for the folks at Bethesda seemingly bringing the beloved 2006 RPG to a new audience. Now the whole Skyblivion dev team has released an official statement expanding on that sentiment and explaining the value of both projects.

"As dedicated Elder Scrolls fans, we are incredibly excited by this prospect and sincerely hope the information proves accurate," the statement reads. "The glimpses we've seen look fantastic, and we eagerly anticipate the possibility of experiencing a modern, professionally developed return to Cyrodiil. Bethesda has always been supportive of community projects like ours, and we don't see that changing anytime soon."

We are on track for our planned release later this year. The prospect of an official remaster is exciting. Players will be the true winners, having the opportunity to experience both a community-driven reimagining and a professional version of Oblivion. pic.twitter.com/oYtYXr88G0April 18, 2025

The dev team goes on to point out that Skyblivion is essentially a glorified Skyrim mod, and thus will only be available on PC. Therefore, "the remaster presents a wonderful opportunity for console players to re-experience Oblivion."

The Skyblivion dev team says "there is no need for comparison or a sense of competition between Skyblivion and a potential official remaster. Both projects can exist and thrive together, offering unique experiences for players." While the unofficial remake is a "labor of love" that offers "a distinct way to revisit Oblivion within the familiar framework of the Creation Engine," the official remaster would offer "its own set of advancements."

Again, I have to give it to the Skyblivion developers for taking this all in stride. I know I'd personally feel just a little deflated, but the modders rightfully point out that "players will be the true winners" because they get to "experience both a community-driven reimagining and a professional, modern version of this beloved game."

Skyblivion is due out in 2025.

