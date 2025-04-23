Oblivion Remastered mods are here despite Bethesda saying they're "not supported," with the OG 2006 RPG's own modding tools working: "It is literally just Oblivion under the hood"

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion Remastered is finally available following leaks and release date rumors , and despite Bethesda Game Studios revealing that the revamped RPG doesn't include official mod support, fans are already modding away.

After dropping the long-awaited remake yesterday alongside its big announcement stream , Bethesda answered the question on every PC player's mind – no, "mods are not supported" in Oblivion Remastered. This doesn't mean modding is impossible, however, but rather that it's largely in the hands of fans, much like it was when Baldur's Gate 3 released without official mod support from developer Larian Studios.

The Oblivion Remastered page on Nexus Mods proves as much, with nearly 100 mods out in the wild already – not even one full day after the game's launch. Highlights include Skyrim classics like carry weight modifiers and optimizers, as well as revamped HUDs and ReShade presets that aim to capture "the colors and light of the original" Oblivion while maintaining the remake's stunning Unreal Engine 5 visuals.

Perhaps even more incredible than the mods themselves, though, is the fact that modders are taking a crack at using the 2006 Oblivion's own Construction Set (for fans of Bethesda's more recent games, that's basically the Creation Kit) – and are succeeding. A recent Reddit thread shows fans discovering that the "Oblivion remake is in fact just as moddable as the original," opening the remaster's files via the OG official modding tools.

"So… it's just moddable with the old tools out the box," comments one fan. "That's fucking insane." Another exclaims that the remake "is LITERALLY JUST OBLIVION UNDER THE HOOD!" Elsewhere in the replies, players discuss whether this means old Oblivion mods will make a comeback with the remaster – and as a longtime fan myself, I certainly hope so. If anyone can pull it off, it's Elder Scrolls modders.



