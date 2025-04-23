Hit Metroidvania Nine Sols just got a surprise prequel manga that you can read right now

Nine Sols is one of the best Metroidvania games of recent memory, with its so-called "taopunk" setting melding sci-fi elements with a futuristic Asian-fantasy style. And now, the story is continuing with an official prequel manga that's already available to read in multiple languages.

The prequel, drawn by artist Yang Chi-Cheng and produced by manga platform MOJOIN, consists of many story elements developed alongside the game that weren't able to be fit into the final plot.

"When we were working on Nine Sols, our team had many ideas for the story of Lear, but due to time constraints and other factors, we weren't able to include everything," reads Nine Sols developer Red Candle Games' official announcement of the surprise prequel manga, titled The Way of Lear: Prelude.

"However, a year ago, by chance, we established a partnership with MOJOIN, and we were fortunate enough to meet the amazing artist, Yang Chi-Cheng," it continues. "As a result, what was once an extravagant idea for us gradually became a reality through the collective efforts of everyone involved, especially with the invaluable contributions of Mr. Yang. This allowed the story of Lear and the world of Penglai to be further extended."

The story will go all the way back to the very beginnings of Nine Sols' mythic saga, which starts 500 years before the events of the game.

"Ages ago, long before the events of Nine Sols, two Solarians forever altered the course of Penglai's history," reads the official explanation. "One, a visionary Fangshi. The other, a king among kings. Bound by fate, torn by belief – their unlikely bond would spiral into a clash of destiny. Uncover the hidden past. Witness the origin of the Nine Sols saga!"

You can read the manga now in English, Chinese, and Japanese through MOJOIN.

