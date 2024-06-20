All locations of Miquella's Crosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

Miquella's Crosses in Shadow of the Erdtree are golden symbols placed at key locations around the world where the demigod left a piece of himself behind. Not only that, but considering they have the incredibly valuable Scadutree Fragments beneath them, as well as little hints of lore about what Miquella has been doing. If you want to find all the Crosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, here's what you need to know.

Where to find all Miquella's Crosses in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

I've discovered 13 different Miquella's, each of which has valuable Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragments beneath it. You can use the map above and the info below to find them all!

Three Path Cross: The first you'll likely encounter, this one simply sits at the crossroads at the top of the starting area. Main Gate Cross: At the foot of the steps leading up to Belurat, you can also find the Merchant Moore next to it. Belurat Cross: When coming up the steps to the rooftop area with all the armored birds and the dry moat ahead of you, turn left. Before you reach the open chamber with scorpions, there'll be some rubble on your right - clamber over the rubble to find a door leading to a storeroom with the Cross at the back. Castle Ensis Checkpoint Cross: Head into the main entrance of Castle Ensis, and after going through the first arch you'll find a cross on your left. Highroad Cross: After beating the Shadow of the Erdtree Rellana Twin Moon Knight boss fight and entering the Scadu Altus region for the first time, a cross is at the side of the road to your right. Moorth Ruins Cross: The Site of Grace on the outskirts of the Moorth Ruins has Cross next to it. Pillar Path Cross: Head Southeast from the camp outside Castle Ensis, and a little cliff on the left with the Merchant Thiollier has a cross at the end. Scaduview Cross: The cliffedge above the Fort of Reprimand to the East has a Cross on its peak. Specimen Storehouse Cross: Once you reach the Specimen Storehouse in the Shadow Keep, head up the stairs until you reach the Fourth Floor Site of Grace, which has a cross. East Rauh Ancient Ruins Cross: While following the path from the Shadow Keep to the Rauh Ruins, you'll reach a bridge. Before you cross over, look left to find a Cross and Site of Grace. Cerulean Coast Cross: The Cerulean Coast is south from the Altar of Dragon Communion, and the Southeast cliffs have a Cross waiting. Fissure Cross: The Southernmost point of the Cerulean Coast is a peninsula with a hole. Venturing down takes you to the Stone Coffin Fissure, a path with a Cross halfway down. Spiral Rise Cross: When you finally reach the Tower of Shadow, the midpoint Site of Grace halfway up has a cross next to it.

Most Crosses are next to Sites of Grace, though that's not a guarantee - such as the Belurat one.

Miquella's Cross rewards

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Is there a reward for finding all of Miquella's Crosses? Well… no, not that I could find. But the Scadutree Fragments at their base alone is good reason to go hunting them down - if you're worried about your Shadow of the Erdtree level, these resources are vital. There are also lore motivations - for example, the Cross in the Stone Coffin Fissure tells you about something very important that Miquella did, with an NPC nearby who helps contextualise that information. This doesn't help on a gameplay level, but it does help you understand the Erdtree narrative better.

