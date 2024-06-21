Shadow of the Erdtree Revered Spirit Ashes are a DLC specific leveling resource that improve your summoned spirits and boost Torrent's "abilities to deal and negate damage". Like the Shadow of the Erdtree Scadutree Fragments these only work in the expansion area. So, while they're important to level up and increase your power, they have no effect when you go back to the main game. Given that the Shadow of the Erdtree level requirement is relatively stern, you want to be collecting both of these as much as you can.

Where to find Shadow of the Erdtree Revered Spirit Ashes

So far, almost every Shadow of the Erdtree Revered Spirit Ash I've found has been under a statue like this. The heads and general state of repair can vary but if you see a sculpture like this, with a glowing item in its lap, it'll be a Revered Spirit Ash.

You can also get them from pot carrying ghosts you can discover as you explore. They will try to run away if they see you, so chase them down and kill them - the first time you do you'll get some high level loot which can include a a Revered Spirit Ash, but also Scadutree Fragments and other things. Either way it's worth getting them.

Here's all the Revered Spirit Ashes I've found in Shadow of the Erdtree so far:

Inside the entrance to Belurat, Tower Settlement, near the Main Gate Cross Site of Grace The Pot Ghost at the entrance to the covered bridge can drop a Spirit Ash. On the statue by a tree surrounded by praying ghosts. On a statue when you come out of the lift after defeating the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.

Obviously I'll be updating this as I find more but these few will at least get you started. Although you will have to take on the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss to reach number 4. He is the first of the Shadow of the Erdtree main bosses you have to defeat through so, if nothing else, tracking these down will set you on the right track generally.

