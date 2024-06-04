What to do to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree, from somebody who's actually played it

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC for Elden Ring is something you need to prepare and be ready for - trust me, I spent three hours playing it in a preview event, and in classic FromSoftware fashion, Shadow of the Erdtree isn't pulling any punches. Don't worry, I won't spoil what you have ahead of you, but I have got five essential tips and tricks ready for players who want to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree and the Elden Ring DLC ahead of schedule.

1. Make sure you've completed the required steps for the DLC

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There's plenty you can do to prepare for Shadow of the Erdtree, but most of it is optional, a way to make it easier. However, some things are mandatory - namely, you'll need to beat two specific bosses, Radahn and Mohg, and clear the path to the cocoon that teleports you to the DLC area. For more info, our guide on how to start Shadow of the Erdtree will help you clear the steps specifically.

2. Get your Vigor and primary stats to at least level 50

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree aren't messing around, and most players will need to have the stats reach a high enough level that they can handle the threats within the Realm of Shadow. Obviously more skilled players won't be so difficult, and there are means within that realm to modify the difficulty, but we otherwise recommend you increase your Vigor to at least level 50 for the health buff, and do the same for whatever your primary stat is (intelligence for sorcerers, dexterity for katana users, etc etc). If you want to level up as fast as possible, we have an Elden Ring Rune farming location guide to help players do so.

3. Get all the various collectibles that buff you and your equipment

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Levelling up is only one part of becoming stronger and making your Tarnished into their best self. As a priority, you'll want to hunt down all the Elden Ring Bell Bearing locations, as these will allow you to buy the vast majority of Smithing Stones and upgrade any weapons you own, or find in SOTE, for that matter. You'll also want to get the Elden Ring Golden Seeds, to enhance your healing flasks, and maybe also the Elden Ring Great Runes if you have the chance.

4. Find and craft some elemental protection gear

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Early bosses and enemies like the Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion have a variety of elemental attacks across the board, so you'll want to make sure you're protected accordingly. The best option is finding the materials for single-use consumables, but any method works. Specifically, you'll want to make sure you're insulated against magic and fire for one boss, and lightning and frostbite for the other.

5. Find a heavy, slow weapon you're comfortable with

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Having conferred with others who played the preview, success against Erdtree's early bosses seemed to come more quickly to those using massive, heavy weapons, though any weapon will work if you're skilled enough. The reason is pretty simple - like the Elden Ring Elden Beast boss fight, these bosses move around a lot or find reasons to keep you at arm's length, so you're not able to hit them that often. When the chance comes up, you need to maximise damage and effect as much as possible - and that means swinging around something that hits like a truck. Obviously this benefits Strength builds a little more, though every build will have some weapon or gear that plays to this approach.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission