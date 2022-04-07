The Elden Ring Elden Beast final boss fight is arguably as hard as this famously hard game gets, as the divine order of the cosmos manifests as a kind of liopleurodon's central nervous system with palm fronds and goes for your eyes. Did you expect the end of Elden Ring to be anything other than this? The Elden Beast is a brutal tank of a boss, whose surreal grace hides some powerful holy magic and an enormous health bar. And after already struggling through Radagon to reach the Elden Beast, you're probably feeling pretty worn out to begin with. We empathise, but don't worry - we've put together everything you need to know on how to beat the Elden Ring Elden Beast final boss fight, including tips, strategies, weaknesses and the very exciting rewards.

How to beat the Elden Beast final boss fight in Elden Ring

Elden Ring best builds

We've already talked about this in detail in our guide on how to beat Radagon in Elden Ring, but part of the struggle in dealing with the Elden Beast is that Radagon has softened you up before what's already a hard boss fight. Now you have to go in with your energy and resources drained, and dying to the Beast only means having to deal with Radagon again - yes, you have to kill him every time.

For that reason, as a general rule, you want to fight Radagon in a very thrifty manner. Again, the linked Radagon guide above deals with this in more detail, but play cautiously, don't expend too much FP or Flasks if you can help it, and make sure you have a lot to work with by the time the Elden Beast rolls around - you'll need it.

Elden Beast tips and strategies

The Elden Beast is an enemy with incredibly high health and strange, bizarre attack patterns that are hard to anticipate. It's worth mentioning that practically all of this is Holy damage, and that anything you can do to negate Holy damage will drastically increase your survivability. The Haligdrake Talisman and the Lord's Divine Fortification Incantation will both boost your resistance to this kind of damage, and can therefore be pretty invaluable. Beyond that, once you're actually in the arena, here's some helpful tips to handle all the ethereal horror that the Elden Beast is going to throw at you.

For the best chance to beat the Elden Beast, your recommended level should be 120 and up , with weapons of +22 or higher. Keep in mind this is a "bare minimum" score, and it's not going to be easy regardless.

, with weapons of +22 or higher. Keep in mind this is a "bare minimum" score, and it's not going to be easy regardless. The Elden Beast is actually healed by Holy damage, so for god's sake, don't use it! It's also fairly robust against Magic, Fire and Lightning damage, though not to the point where you should entirely respec to avoid these. Standard weapon damage will do the most against the Beast, so work with that.

Speaking of which, the cracked, glowing area on the Beast's belly is a weakness that takes extra damage from all attacks. It's not a huge difference and it'll put you right in the danger zone, but it's worth keeping in mind should the opportunity arise.

It's also, unfortunately, entirely immune to just about every status effect, including Bleed, Frostbite, Scarlet Rot, Poison and all the others. Don't bother trying to apply these, they'll never work.

You'll start off in the arena some distance away from the Elden Beast - use this chance to heal, buff or summon before getting into the fight properly.

The Elden Beast isn't just a tank with a ton of health, it's also quite hard to get to. It leaps and flies through the air, "swims" through the ground, and can rapidly reposition itself to the entire opposite end of the battlefield in an instant. You'll spend much of this boss fight just trying to catch the damn thing, even if you're a ranged spellcaster. Summons can help to distract it or pin it down, but there's no real way around the fact that much of this is a chase.

Speaking of which, if you're sprinting towards it - and you will be - make sure you have some Stamina ready by the time you reach it. There's no point making a mad dash across the arena, only to be too tired to attack or evade when you get close.

For offensive strategy, spells with a wide AOE are always a good option, as the Elden Beast is a giant target (if you can get it to stop moving). Spells that fire multiple projectiles are even better, as something this big will get hit by most of them, if not all.

At 50% health or less, some of the Elden Beast's attacks become a little more elaborate, usually by combining multiple attacks in some way. It's not distinct enough to be a proper Phase 2, but it'll be worth being on your guard once you're past this threshold.

The Elden Beast can have its poise broken, but good luck - it'll take a while to do and you'll need to work on it constantly.

Elden Beast attack patterns and counters

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Elden Beast, above all else, is just… weird, because you haven't fought much like this and it keeps pulling divine superpowers out of nowhere. A comprehensive list of all its attack patterns would probably overload this website, and anyway, most of them are variations on sword swipes that you can dodge with a simple combat roll. But some of them are just odd, and we've listed those below, and what you should do when confronted with them.

Elden Beast attack patterns Attack Pattern Counter/response Ring prison The Beast flies upwards and hovers, creating a ring of energy around the player. Concentric circles pull in to damage the player before the whole thing explodes. Later variations will have more tightening circles. Immediately start running towards whichever part of the ring is closest, last-second-rolling when the constricting circles are about to hit you. It's essential to get out before the ring detonates! Fire vomit The Beast "vomits" yellow fire ahead of it in a spreading cloud. Run to the side as fast as possible, don't roll, and try to get around/behind the Beast. Galaxy cloud blast The Beast fires out a line of purple clouds with stars in them. A moment later, the line explodes. Fairly simple, strafe to the side out of the clouds before they blow. Make sure you don't get caught in another attack before then! Artillery bombing The Beast flies above you, dropping a barrage of glowing spikes aimed at the player. Pick a direction and keep sprinting. Don't slow down or roll, just stay ahead of the spikes. Grab attack The Beast grabs at the player with a glowing hand, inflicting massive damage if it grasps you. Back away when you see the hand glowing, then dodge backwards as the hand comes down. Black hole teleport bomb The Beast disappears into a black hole which explodes, teleporting it elsewhere. Run away from the black hole the moment you see it appear, then combat roll once the Beast vanishes. Homing spark ball The Beast creates a homing ball of energy that spits out sparks of magic and follows the player, hounding them remorselessly. Sprint away from the ball of energy, then when it's about to hit you, roll back through it and run the other way. Repeat until it dissipates, watching for any other attacks the Beast does along the way. Sword arc projectiles The Beast swings its sword, firing four low, wide waves of energy at the player. Roll into the waves of energy and through them. Be careful, the last two two waves are delayed! Blast cone The Beast jams its sword in the ground, creating a cone of energy ahead of it. The closer you are to the starting point, the more damage you'll take. Very hard to dodge, you'll probably get hit by this a couple of times before learning the knack. Strafe to the side the moment you see the attack coming, then roll to the side as the cone originates.

Elden Beast final boss fight rewards and Remembrance

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Killing the Elden Beast is the final challenge of Elden Ring, so the first reward you get is pride, or perhaps some sadness that it's nearing the end. However, killing it will also get you a princely 500000 Runes, as well as the Elden Remembrance, which can be used to create the Elden Ring Sacred Relic Sword, a weapon so good we made this page on it! You can also use it to make Marika's Hammer, which we discuss on the same page.

Even more interestingly, you've now reached the ending, and depending on what choices you made before you can trigger one of the Elden Ring endings and see how the Lands Between turn out. Or now that you've finished the main campaign, why not go check out Everything to do in Elden Ring before NG+? There's still plenty to find beyond this.

