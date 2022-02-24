Can you beat the Grafted Scion in Elden Ring?

The Elden Ring Grafted Scion boss is the very first one you meet, almost as soon as you start playing. But can you actually beat him, or are you meant to lose? Well, yes, sort of, to both. In true FromSoftware style, you can defeat the Grafted Scion in Elden Ring, but the rewards aren't game changing and death is still required to move on. If you want more details, though, on what all that means then below we'll go into more detail and answer the question of whether or not you can beat the Grafted Scion, as well as should you, and what you get should you do it.

Can you beat the Elden Ring Grafted Scion boss

Before you can find and battle the Grafted Scion boss in Elden Ring, you'll have to do some specific things first. The opening half hour of the game is all about basically doing what you're told, up to and including fighting the Scion. So after the initial cutscenes you'll find yourself in the Chapel of Anticipation, which you can't leave until you pick up the Tarnished’s Wizened Finger from a nearby corpse.

Once you have that and are able to leave the chapel you can travel across a bridge and head through an archway where the Grafted Scion will attack as you approach the statue.

Now, as in most FromSoftware games, it is possible to defeat this starter boss - like the Vanguard demon in Demon's Souls, or the werewolf you meet in Bloodborne - but this guy is meant to kill you so you can start the next part of the game. You simply won't be able to get out of the area without expiring. So the best thing to do it just let it happen so you can get on with the rest of Elden Ring. You'll find out later that the Grafted Scion is a fairly common enemy in the world so you'll have your chance for revenge.

However, if you really want to try and take it down, it is possible to defeat the Grafted Scion in Elden Ring. You'll just need to watch out for a lot of wide sweeping attacks that cover a lot of angles and make it hard to get in close. You'll also need to be ready for a Scream attack that has little wind up or warning, and can't be blocked. This won't really help if you picked a Vagabond or a melee class, but ranged attacks and spells are actually a little more viable here, rolling out of sword's range while you chip away at this horror's health.

Even if you do manage to defeat the Grafted Scion in Elden Ring, all you'll get for it are a Greatshield and a paired set of Straight Swords that you won't be able to use for quite awhile, until you level up enough. And, you still need to die so you can carry on with the rest of the game.

