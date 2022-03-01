All the Elden Ring main bosses required to beat the story campaign will take you through a pretty rough journey on their own, a cabal of irritable demigods who take real issue with your exploration of the Lands Between. There's dozens more bosses than just these ones, optional or highly-recommended enemies spread throughout Elden Ring, but if you're focused on purely the critical path, we can show you what lies ahead. Here's all the Elden Ring main bosses required for you to beat the story.

Obviously, spoilers ahead for the plot of Elden Ring, beginning to end.

All Elden Ring main bosses required for story campaign completion

If you want to complete the story campaign of Elden Ring, as far as we can tell there are 12 mandatory boss fights that have to be completed, though that number is a little complex and a little subject to change, depending on paths you've taken. Nonetheless, as far as we can tell players can progress through the game solely by beating these bosses, marked on the map above.

Margit, the Fell Omen Godrick the Grafted Red Wolf of Radagon Renalla, Queen of the Full Moon Godfrey, First Elden Lord Morgott, the Omen King Fire Giant Maliketh, The Black Blade Godfrey, First Elden Lord (again) Hoarah Loux, Warrior Radagon of the Golden Order Elden Beast

There's some variation and hair splitting on this - for example, you can actually kill any of the demigod bosses instead of the Red Wolf of Radagon and Renalla, Queen of the Full Moon, but they're by far the easiest to beat. Also, most players will fight the Magma Wyrm on the way up to the Altus Plateau, because the alternative route where you don't have to fight it is far less obvious. You'll also notice that Godfrey appears twice as a boss fight in adjacent locations, and some of these bosses are practically all one fight, as completion of one immediately launches you into another. And the Red Wolf and Margit aren't actually objectives, but they are sitting in your way of completing objectives, so you have to go through them.

Do I have to fight all the bosses in Elden Ring?

No, technically you only have to fight the bosses listed above, but on the other hand… you can't really win if you're only fighting them. Other enemies like Agheel or Radahn aren't mandatory to beat, but they provide Runes, weapons and new powers that'll make the essential boss fights above somewhere close to achievable. Sticking only to the critical path will make it incredibly hard to win, so it's in your best interest to go find other bosses, taking their gear and magic for your own, as well as earning Runes for levels and upgrades.

