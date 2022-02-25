Elden Ring Great Runes and Rune Arcs explained

Elden Ring Great Runes are one of the game's most potent powers, using Rune Arcs to channel their strength for temporary buffs and stat improvements that can be enormously powerful in the right situation, including boss fights. But how do you get more Great Runes, and where can you find the Rune Arcs to obtain them? We'll explain the Elden Ring Great Runes mechanic and even how to farm Rune Arcs in our guide below.

Great Runes in Elden Ring explained

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Many major bosses in Elden Ring drop Great Runes, mythical artefacts that can be attached to your character for potential, if limited, buffs. Once you have one restored, you can head to any Site of Grace and use the "Great Runes" menu option to effectively equip it into the Great Rune slot.

This is where things get complicated. By themselves Great Runes don't do anything, but if you use a consumable Rune Arc while you have one equipped, it'll have a temporary effect on you that changes according to whatever Great Rune you have in the slot. For example, using a Rune Arc with Godrick's Great Rune equipped effectively gives you a temporary bonus to all your attributes, making you better at everything for a short time. Radahn's Great Rune boosts your health, stamina and FP. Whatever you choose, it's always a powerful ability and one that serves well when used just before, or even during, boss fights.

How to get Great Runes

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Great Runes are unique items found by killing the game's main bosses, such as Godrick, Renalla and Radahn. If you ever want a pointer on where to find the next ones, go back to the Roundtable Hold and speak to Gideon Ofnir, who can give info about them all.

How to restore Great Runes

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Any Great Runes you find have to be empowered in a Divine Tower, and specifically the Tower in the same region as the boss who dropped that Great Rune. For example, killing Renalla in the Raya Lucaria Academy of Liurnia requires you to restore her Great Rune in the Divine Tower of Lurnia close by. It'll only work for that specific Great Rune, and you'll only need to do it once. This applies across the game, though some Towers are harder to get into than others, requiring you to kill difficult enemies, find items or solve puzzles. They all follow the same visual theme that marks them out though - massive tiered structures made of dark stone, usually with a bridge halfway up them that extends out to another point (though not always). We even explained how to locate the first one of these and restore Godrick's Great Rune in our guide on how to find the Divine Tower of Limgrave in Elden Ring.

Rune Arc farming

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

The Rune Arcs used to trigger Great Runes are somewhat rare, and there's mostly no real pattern where to find them. They tend to be present in more structured areas after Godrick - buildings, temples, places of power or those associated with major bosses - though they do appear outside of these. The merchant on the cliffs between Raya Lucaria Academy and the Grand Lift of Dectus even sells a few, as can the Twin Maiden Husks at Roundtable Hold.

However, we did find one enemy who seems to have a small chance to drop them: the standard giant rats that appear in various locations around the Lands Between, like the basements under Stormveil Castle or the rafters of the Divine Tower of Liurnia. We found that rats occasionally dropped Rune Arcs when killed, though at a slow enough rate that farming wouldn't be rewarding quickly. Still, if you're struggling with a boss, the chance to power up might make it worth doing. Boost your Arcane stat for the best Item Discovery chance and try to kill them as efficiently as possible.

