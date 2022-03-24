How to complete the Elden Ring Sorceress Sellen questline

The Elden Ring Sorceress Sellen questline sends you all over the map to find the Comet Azure sorcery, Sellia Hideaway, and uncover Sellen’s true body. This a complex action RPG with a slew of secrets and items to uncover, and this is one of the more complicated and tricky to complete Elden Ring questlines. Thankfully, we’ve got all the steps you’ll need finish this quest, including all the items you'll need to collect, and all the various NPCs you'll need to speak to.

While this walkthrough is a step by step process, be wary that some of the steps will take you into later game territories - you'll need to know how to beat Radahn in Elden Ring and clear that boss for example. So if you're trying to do this quest early you may have to explore and progress further to reach certain areas and NPCs

1. Speak with Sorceress Sellen

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

First, visit the Waypoint Ruins in the center of Limgrave, just east of the lake in the middle. When you arrive, you’ll need to defeat the Mad Pumpkin Head. After that, open the door and you’ll find Sorceress Sellen. Speak with her and become her apprentice. She’ll then give you a job to do.

2. Obtain Comet Azur Sorcery

(Image credit: Namco Bandai)

After that, head to Mt. Gelmir to find the Primeval Sorcerer Azur. This NPC can be found by starting at the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace in Atlus Plateau, then wrapping around counterclockwise from the north. You’ll pass the Tibia Mariner, the Magma Wyrm, and Demi-Human Queen Maggie bosses along the way.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Primeval Sorcerer Azur is sitting right next to the Site of Grace. Talk with them and you’ll acquire the Comet Azure spell.

3. Return to Sellen

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Then, return to the Waypoint Ruins Cellar to speak with Sellen again and show her the Comet Azure spell you just found. She’ll then ask you to find Master Lusat, who is in a hidden dungeon in Caelid. Sellen will give you the Sellian Sealbreaker to unlock a door in the next step.

4. Visit Master Lusat

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Spawn at the Fort Faroth Site of Grace in Caelid and head southwest to a nearby graveyard. Directly behind a large grave is a cliff with an illusory wall hidden amongst it. Slash it and you’ll uncover a secret path, leading to Sellia Hideaway.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Follow it, pass the two illusory walls, and then cross the crystal walkway to the platform ahead. Make sure you don’t drop down into the first chasm with the multi-armed creature. If you do fall down, you can get back up, thankfully. You need to cross the aforementioned crystal walkway into the second chasm where you’ll find a spellcaster guarding an enchanted door. Use the Sellian Sealbreaker to open the door and you’ll find an incapacitated NPC at the end.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Approach the NPC and you’ll gain access to the Scars of Ruin spell.

5. Go back to Sellen

Head back to Sellen in the Waypoint Ruins to tell her what you found. She’ll then give you another request, so exhaust her dialogue options to continue ahead.

6. Talk to Witch Hunter Jerren

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

At this point, warp to the Chamber Outside the Plaza Site of Grace in Redmane Castle, which is on the southern island in Caelid. After you’ve defeated the Starscourge Radahn boss in this area, you’ll need to speak with Witch Hunter Jerren, who is found in the room up the steps to the north. Make sure you exhaust his dialogue here.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

There's a chance he might not be at Redmane Castle and might instead be at Witchbane Ruins. If that's the case then head to the next step to find that location instead.

7. Find Sellen’s true body

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Make your way to the Witchbane Ruins, which is just south of the Fourth Church of Marika in Limgrave. This area is on the southern piece of land to the south of the starting section. You’ll then see Sellen’s body, so interact with it and accept the Primal Glintstone.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

You should also see Witch Hunter Jerren in the same room here. If you don’t, warp to a different Site of Grace and come back and he should be there. Talk with him and exhaust his dialogue options. If he still isn’t appearing, make sure you speak with him at the Redmane Castle first.

8. Find Sellen again

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Make your way to the hidden underground area Ranni’s Rise and Renna’s Rise on the northwestern side of Liurnia. In between the two is an illusory floor that reveals a new path. Follow it and you’ll find Sellen again.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

At this point, you’ll need to interact with her to transplant the Primal Glintstone. If it doesn’t give you the option, it means you haven’t spoken with Witch Hunter Jerren from the previous steps.

9. Challenge or assist Sellen

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Finally, warp to the Raya Lucaria Grand Library after you’ve defeated Rennala, and then backtrack outside to the east (if you haven't done this yet we can help you work out how to get the Elden Ring Raya Lucaria Academy Glintstone Key to get inside). As soon as you reach the large double doors and head outside, you’ll see two summon signs on the floor: One to challenge, and one to assist Sellen.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you challenge and defeat her, you’ll be given a Rune Arc, the Sellen’s Bell Bearing, and the Witch’s Glintstone Crown. If you successfully assist her, you’ll earn the Eccentric Armor set, which includes the Hood, Armor, Manchettes, and Breeches. Then, return to where Rennala was, and Sellen will be there. Talk with her and She’ll give you the Glintstone Kris. You can visit her to chat or learn any remaining sorceries at this point.

