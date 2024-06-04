How to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion starts at Miquella's cocoon, but it's a bit more complicated than just finding the big egg and prodding it, with a couple of prerequisites to be completed first. Those tasks aren't necessarily easy - in fact, far from it - but they are goals that players will probably complete anyway while trying to complete Elden Ring in the first place. If you want to know what you need to do and how to start Shadow of the Erdtree, we can explain it below.

How to start the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion (Image: © Bandai Namco) The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in Elden Ring can be accessed by doing the following (assuming you've purchased and downloaded SOTE accordingly): Beat the Elden Ring Radahn boss fight. Starscourge Radahn is one of the game's major bosses, fought as part of the grand Radahn festival in Caelid's Redmane Castle. There's nothing you specifically need to bring from this fight, it just triggers a specific flag. Beat the Mohg, Lord of Blood boss fight. Mohg is in Mohgwyn Palace, in a region which can be accessed early on through the Elden Ring Varre questline - though it's still possible to get here without doing this. Afterwards, go to Mohg's Arena, where you fought him, and there'll be a large white cocoon with an arm hanging out of it at the opposite end. Interact with it and choose to "touch the withered arm." This will teleport you to a new area, the Realm of Shadow.

You are now in the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC expansion area! Find one of the nearby Sites of Grace to have a permanent fast travel point back to the area without having to go through the old arm again. Having played through a preview of the Erdtree expansion and done this process myself, though, the above isn't something you should really rush - players might find themselves a little weak if they power through only the mandatory bosses and don't spend time getting themselves ready.

Of course, to make sure you're as ready for the Realm of Shadow as you can be, here's what to do before Shadow of the Erdtree.

