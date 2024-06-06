How to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

Being able to defeat Mohg, Lord of Blood, is essential if you want to access the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This former non-essential boss guards over Miquella's cocoon, a pivotal character for the expansion. It's possible to finish the main story without ever going near Mohg who, with his blood curse attacks and haemorrhage build up, can devastate the unprepared. However, with some careful preparation it's possible to take him down with minimal danger.

How to reach Mohg in Elden Ring

To actually reach Mohg in Elden Ring requires completing the Elden Ring Varre questline . That can be started anytime after defeating Godrick the Grafted and activating the Grand Lift of Dectus , so if none of that sounds familiar then you might have a few things to do first. Finish Varre's requests though, which mainly involves invading other players and dealing with an invading NPC, and you'll eventually be awarded the Pureblood Knight’s Medal, which will take you to Mohg's location when you use it. This area is also the most lucrative Elden Ring Rune farming location in the game so it's well worth having.

When you use the Pureblood Knight’s Medal it will take you to an underground area called Mohgwyn Palace and a site of grace called Palace Approach Ledge-Road. To the north of the site of grace you'll see a path lined with Albinaurics, which is the main farming source for this area - each one will net you around 2400 runes if you have the Elden Ring Golden Scarab to boost your gains, so this little stretch of ground will earn around 40K runes - with the site of grace right next to it you can quickly and easily farm thousands of runes in minutes.

To reach Mohg jump on Torrent and head north, past the Albinaurics and into a large open area full of pooled blood. Keep going north and the way ahead will start to veer left/west. You'll know you're on the right track when Giant Skeleton Spirits start appearing. If you want you can kill the club wielding Albinaurics summoning them or ride past. Eventually you'll see a tall stone arch. Head up the stairs (Torrent will disappear) and you'll reach Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum, with a new site of grace just up some more stairs on the left.

From here you can keep heading straight until you reach a large entrance in the cliff side. Most of the Blistered Putrid Corpses you encounter won't do anything and you can pass them by, but a few will charge and explode so be ready to dodge the blood loss effect they create.

When you reach the cliffside entrance things will get a little tougher as there are two Sanguine Nobles between you and the next site of grace. You can fight them but they're tough enemies that pile on the bleed damage so it's best to avoid them.

Head into the door and up the slope. You'll hear the Sanguine Noble start to appear just as you reach a turning to your right, so take that and then veer left.

You should see the stone slabs of an old road on the ground so follow that and look out for stairs as well. Another Sanguine Noble will appear so don't stop - follow the faded road and stairs and you'll eventually see a door out. You'll know you're on the right track if you see a bright white Ghost Glovewort.

Once out the door you'll see the Dynasty Mausoleum Midpoint site of grace straight ahead so activate it to lose the Sanguine Noble if it's still following you. All you have to do now to reach Mohg is take the stairs up and follow the path around to the right to reach an elevator that will take you to him. You'll see a group of Albinaurics facing a Sanguine Noble which is worth avoiding unless you want an insanely tough fight. However, the Sanguine Noble is facing a chest with a Sombre Ancient Dragon Smithing Stone in it, which is probably worth a quick suicide run to grab before you're torn to pieces.

How to prepare for Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Being able to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring can be made immensely easier with these three items:

Mohg's Shackle - this can be used twice to pin Mohg to the ground in his first phase. Stanching Bolus recipe - this lets you craft Stanching Boluses to negate blood loss build up. Purifying Crystal Tear - this can be used in a Wondrous Physick flask to negate Mohg's blood curse.

On top of that you can also use a summon when fighting him (The Elden Ring Mimic Tear ashes are best here) and get help from the Summoning Pool just before the stairs leading to the lift.

Let's take a look at how to get each of these three items now.

How to get Mohg's Shackle in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

You can get Mohg's Shackle from the Subterranean Shunning Grounds in Leyndell, the Royal Capital, specifically the Underground Roadside site of grace. When you leave the room the site of grace is in you'll see a ladder in an alcove just to your left. This will lead to a large space full of pipes. There are gargoyles on the pipes and two Giant Crayfish on the ground level below, so you'll need to be careful. But, if you drop between the pipes to reach the floor (you'll take some fall damage but should survive) and take the left turn, Mohg's Shackle will be against a wall to the far south east by some falling water.

How to get the Stanching Bolus recipe

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Stanching Boluses will stop blood loss build up and while you can find a few, it's easier to craft them yourself. The recipe is in the Nomadic Warrior's CookBook [7] which can be found north of the Stormhill Shack site of grace in Stormhill. It's on a body at the end of the ruined bridge past the finger crone.

To make Stanching Boluses you'll need these ingredients:

Herba

Cave Moss

Land Octopus Ovary

How to get the Purifying Crystal Tear in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

With the Purifying Crystal Tear you can create a Flask of Wondrous Physick that "purifies the curse from Mohg, Lord of Blood's terrifying rite of blood". This counters the Bloodboon Ritual that Mohg stacks up to heal himself and deal massive amounts of damage to you during the fight.

To get it, travel to the Second Church of Marika in Altus Plateau and defeat Eleonora, Violet Bloody Finger, the invading NPC that appears there. As well as the Tear you'll also get Eleonora's Poleblade, a twinblade that applies blood loss and scales with Dexterity and Arcane stats, which can be a useful weapon against Mohg.

How to beat Mohg, Lord of Blood in Elden Ring

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

To make the Mohg boss fight easier make sure to have all the items listed above: Mohg's Shackle, Stanching Boluses and a Wondrous Physick flask with the Purifying Crystal Tear mixed in. You'll have plenty of time in the arena to take the flask and summon any ashes (Mimic Tear is recommended) as Mohg doesn't rush you when you enter, but obviously make sure you summon any player help if you want it before you go in.

There are a few options to actually taking him down. The safest and most effective option, that I used, is with a magic build using Comet Azur to blast Mohg from a distance while he's distracted with summons. It took me just under two minutes to take him down that way, at level 144.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

However, if that's not an option then Mohg is weakest, ironically, to blood damage. So any build that uses weapons or abilities to layer on that will quickly bring his health down. Defeating Eleonor, Violet Bloody Finger to get the Purifying Crystal Tear will also earn you Eleonora's Poleblade which causes blood loss buildup on attacks, so you'll have that option. There's no end of blood based weapons, spells, skills and items though, so check what you've got already before you head off in search of anything specific.

Mohg is also weak generally to physical attacks and a few other things like gravity, frostbite and poison, so there's a lot of options you can use to get some extra damage in. Just avoid anything built around fire and scarlet rot which he is strong against.

If you are going toe to toe then phase one is all about avoiding Mohg's slow and telegraphed trident sweeps. If you're quick you can dodge around him and get hits in between attacks, but slower, heavier weapons will have to wait for larger openings between combos. You'll also need to watch out for bloodflame attacks, either through a slashing talon attack, or flaming pools on the floor. Both will cause blood loss build up. In this opening stage he'll also apply his blood curses which appear as rings around the player, which is what the Purifying Crystal Tear will cancel out. You'll want to use the shackle here as well to pin him down and get some free hits in. It'll only be in this phase where you can use it, twice.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

At around half health phase two begins, which largely involves Mogh adding bloodflame splashes on most attacks, and sprouting wings to add some airborne attacks to his repertoire. With more blood loss stacking up this is where the Stanching Boluses will come in handy, so keep them equipped and ready to go. You'll want to stay mobile throughout but especially once he takes the air. Also with his attacks covering a wide area try not to dodge away from them as you'll just catch the end of it - instead dodge through them.

The main thing is that while Mohg can seem massively overwhelming if you're not prepared for the stacking bleed damage, preparing for that will actually take the sting out of this encounter a lot. So, get all the right gear and keep out the way of his slow but far reaching attacks and you should down him in no time.

