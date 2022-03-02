Elden Ring Golden Seeds and where to find them

Elden Ring Golden Seeds are found all over the Lands Between and are really important to upgrade your Sacred Flask. If you know where to find them and collect enough, they'll provide you with an extra use of the Flask. Locating them can be a bit tricky, though, especially in the starting area of Elden Ring as they’re not very common, but you’ll find a lot of them eventually. Here’s what you need to know about Elden Ring Golden Seeds and where you can find them, including a handy map to get you started.

What are Golden Seeds?

Elden Ring Golden Seeds are a type of consumable item that can be found throughout the game. They appear at the bases of small golden tree saplings that somewhat resemble the Erdtree. After collecting one or more Golden Seeds, you should head to the nearest Site of Grace, rest, and choose the ‘Flasks’ option from the menu. Now choose the ‘Add charge to flask option’ and use any of your Golden Seeds to give yourself extra swigs of your Sacred Flask.

You’ll find that one Elden Ring Golden Seed always gives one extra use of your Sacred Flask up until you reach six total flask uses. Beyond that, multiple Golden Seeds are required for each extra flask use:

2 Golden Seeds each for your 7th and 8th Sacred Flask uses

3 Golden Seeds each for your 9th and 10th Sacred Flask uses

4 Golden Seeds each for your 11th and 12th Sacred Flask uses

5 Golden Seeds each for your 13th and 14th Sacred Flask uses

Bear in mind that the Sacred Flask in Elden Ring has health and magic-restoring abilities, so you might want to reallocate your flask uses between healing Crimson and magic-restoring Cerulean to better suit your playstyle whenever you get more. Also note that Elden Ring Golden Seeds do not reinforce your flasks to improve their restorative capabilities – you’ll need to find Sacred Tears for that. You should also take a look at some Elden Ring Rune farming locations so that you can’t pool more points into your Vigor or Mind Attributes to boost your HP and FP respectively.

While you can find a couple of Golden Seeds in the first few hours, you can also start with a Golden Seed as one of the Elden Ring Keepsakes when creating your character. Picking it will give you a decent head start for the first few bosses that you’ll face, and you could have as many as seven Sacred Flask uses by the time you need to know how to beat Margit in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Golden Seeds locations

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

We've found these 17 Elden Ring Golden Seed locations from all over the Lands Between that’ll get you 20 Golden Seeds in total – that’s enough to get you to 12 Sacred Flask uses in total. It's obviously not every Golden Seed in Elden Ring, so you'll no doubt find a few more not marked as you play. Some you’ll reach through natural story progression, but you can access certain areas just by exploring in your own time too. As such, they do not need to be found in the order that they are listed:

Stormhill – Unless you chose to start with a Golden Seed, this will likely be the first one all players find. As you go through the giant gate by the Gatefront Ruins Site of Grace, follow the path all the way up the hill and the golden sapling will be on the right. Stormhill Shack – Speak to Roderika in the shack and then make sure you visit her in the Roundtable Hold once you have access to it. Return to the shack, and she’ll have left you a Golden Seed. Stormveil Castle – One Golden Seed can be found within the castle shortly after meeting Nepheli. Fringefolk Hero’s Grave – You’ll find one by defeating the boss inside this dungeon area near the start of the game. Learn more about accessing this place with our Elden Ring Stonesword Keys guide. Fort Haight – A small golden sapling will be just outside the fort. Near Castle Morne – This Golden Seed can be found around some rocks just north of Castle Morne. You’ll find this castle in the Weeping Peninsula area of the map, which is south of West Limgrave where you start the game. Caelid – On the main road to the east of the Cathedral of Dragon Communion. Bestail Sanctum – On the main road leading up to the sanctum on the northest point of Caelid. Academy Gate Town – You can find a Golden Seed within the ruins of the sunken Academy Gate Town near the Raya Lucaria Academy. Raya Lucaria Academy – There are two Golden Seeds within the academy. One can be found after meeting and helping Yura. The other can be found in the courtyard after facing a wolf boss. Ravine-Veiled Village – There’s a flooded ravine to the north of the academy with a village at the end. You’ll find a Golden Seed on a small island in the water not far from the village. Atlus Plateau – Just north of the Atlus Highway Junction Site of Grace where the road forks. Leyndell Outer Wall, main entrance – Once you’ve gone along the main path, fought or ridden past the two Tree Sentinels, and then crossed the outer wall into Leyndell, there will be a Site of Grace with a sapling nearby. This sapling has two Golden Seeds, so don’t miss out. Leyndell Outer Wall, near inner wall – Follow the paved path from the main entrance and previous Golden Seeds to find another golden sapling near the Leyndell Inner Wall. This sapling also holds two Golden Seeds! Atlus Plateau, Minor Erdtree – A golden sapling can be found north-northwest of the Minor Erdtree in this area. Mount Gelmir, Seethewater River – You can find a Golden Seed north of the Seethewater River Site of Grace. Look northwest of Wyndham Ruins or near the Gelmir Hero’s Grave. Mount Gelmir, near Volcano Manor – There is a golden sapling northwest of Volcano Manor with a Golden Seed.

