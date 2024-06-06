The Ghostflame Dragon in Shadow of the Erdtree is the DLC's new Agheel

The Shadow of the Erdtree Ghostflame Dragon is one of the DLC's new bosses, an optional Elden Ring boss in the starting area where players can test themselves. Ghostflame is a school of magic that appears in the main game as a kind of damage that players can summon and cast - and now they're not the only ones, as the Gravesite Plain starting region has a big undead dragon that can exhale the stuff in great quantities.

Of the three bosses I encountered in my preview of the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, the Ghostflame Dragon was by far and away the easiest, though considering the lethality of the other two I found, that's not saying much. Still, for those dragon slayers among you preparing to take this monster down, let me retell the experience to better prepare you for the undead horror waiting in the Realm of Shadow.

Food for Wyrms

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Those exploring the starting area of the Gravesite Plains will inevitably ride torrent through the grass hillocks and spectral shapes to a crossroads and the first major Site of Grace, a few aimless NPCs dotted about, which is basically the moment where you have to decide what to do first in Shadow of the Erdtree. There's three paths to wake - West to Belurat, East to Castle Ensis, or back South the way you came. However, this is Elden Ring - there's nothing to stop you from cutting north, riding across the eerily purgatorial landscape.

Do that and you'll reach a large lake of ankle-deep water, and… something in the middle. A mangled pile of bones and loose, flapping flesh that starts playing ominous orchestral music as you approach. A health bar with "Ghostflame Dragon" materialises at the bottom of the screen, and the pile unfurls itself and roars.

The dragon itself has the same frame and dimensions as those like Flying Dragon Agheel in Elden Ring - likely a modified model - but it's easy to forget that in the moment. What rises from the water is a skeletal creature, its scaly skin alternately shrivelled and mummified, hanging off in flayed sheets, or just missing altogether. The colossal corpse belows at the sky and projects a blast of black fire that radiates arcane frostbite.

Like Agheel and the other dragons, this one is a big brute, and the best advantage you'll have is manoeuvrability - ducking between its legs, riding Torrent out of reach of its attacks, predicting where the beast will throw its bulk and getting out the way. I found it was less willing to take to the air than other dragons - makes sense, considering the patchy canvas it has in place of wings - but that didn't mean it never tried flying. It's also, as the name suggests, fond of Ghostflame attacks, which inflict frostbite damage - so make sure you have cures for that status effect ready to go.

More importantly, this is by far and away one of the easier bosses of Shadow of the Erdtree. That doesn't mean it's a cakewalk, but if you're looking for the most manageable challenge, the dragon is certainly a lower difficulty than either the Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss fight in the Northwest, or Rellana, the knight sharpening her swords in the Eastern castle.

