All Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance Bosses

The Shadow of the Erdtree Remembrance bosses are those that drop… well, remembrances, the special kinds of consumables that can be redeemed for one of several options, or consumed for Runes - though frankly, you should never, ever use up a Remembrance for Runes, as that's just a waste of a unique item.

Remembrances you do have can be brought back to the Roundtable Hold in the main game of Elden Ring and given to Enia, sat by the Two Fingers, where you'll get to choose which of the Remembrances rewards you take. Below, we'll cover all the remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, where to find them, and what the rewards for each remembrance are.

Warning: this guide contains spoilers for the bosses of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

All Remembrance Bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Remembrance Bosses overlap somewhat with all the main bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree, though not completely. Of the seven mandatory bosses in the critical path, five of them drop remembrances - and there's another five optional encounters around the Realm of Shadow that also drop them. You can use the map in conjunction with the list below to find what you need.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Romina, Saint of the Bud Messmer the Impaler Final Boss (don't look at this section if you don't want spoilers!) Putrescent Knight Commander Gaius Scadutree Avatar Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Metyr, the Mother of Fingers

It's the first five of these bosses that are on the critical path, and all the others are wholly optional - in fact, some are actively quite hard to find and reach even if you're looking for them, but this shouldn't be too surprising to anybody who understands Elden Ring and Shadow of the Erdtree at this point. Below, we'll give some more info on all the Remembrances, where they're found and what you can get from them.

Remembrance of the Dancing Lion

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Divine Beast Dancing Lion Found at: The highest tower of Belurat, Castle Settlement, at the Northwest corner of Gravesite Plain.

The highest tower of Belurat, Castle Settlement, at the Northwest corner of Gravesite Plain. Remembrance reward 1: Enraged Divine Beast Talisman: Raises Potency of Storms when equipped.

Enraged Divine Beast Talisman: Raises Potency of Storms when equipped. Remembrance reward 2: Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp: Grants the cold affinity and weapon skill of the same name, a chargeable attack which triggers a wave of frost ahead of the player.

Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Rellana, Twin Moon Knight

Rellana, Twin Moon Knight Found at: The final room of Castle Ensis, in the Northeast corner of Gravesite Plain.

The final room of Castle Ensis, in the Northeast corner of Gravesite Plain. Remembrance reward 1: Rellana's Twinblade: Light Greatsword that scales to all stats except Arcane, and is dual-wielded when held in two hands. Skill is Moon and Fire Stance, which allows players to fire either waves or magic or do a fiery spinning attack.

Rellana's Twinblade: Light Greatsword that scales to all stats except Arcane, and is dual-wielded when held in two hands. Skill is Moon and Fire Stance, which allows players to fire either waves or magic or do a fiery spinning attack. Remembrance reward 2: Rellana's Twin Moons: A Full Moon sorcery in which the player strikes the ground to create vast blasts of energy. Requires 72 Intelligence to cast.

Remembrance of the Saint of the Bud

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Romina, Saint of the Bud

Romina, Saint of the Bud Found at: The Church of the Bud in Southwest Rauh Ruins (if you don't know how to reach that region, check out our guide on how to get to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh in Shadow of the Erdtree).

The Church of the Bud in Southwest Rauh Ruins (if you don't know how to reach that region, check out our guide on how to get to the Ancient Ruins of Rauh in Shadow of the Erdtree). Remembrance reward 1: Poleblade of the Bud: A halberd with primarily Dex and Arcane scaling that inflicts scarlot rot on enemies. Skill is Romina's Purification, a massive sweeping combo with scarlet rot butterflies.

Poleblade of the Bud: A halberd with primarily Dex and Arcane scaling that inflicts scarlot rot on enemies. Skill is Romina's Purification, a massive sweeping combo with scarlet rot butterflies. Remembrance reward 2: Rotten Butterflies: A Saint of the Bud incantation that summons a swarm of butterflies that deal scarlet rot to those they touch. Requires 33 Faith to cast.

Remembrance of the Impaler

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Messmer the Impaler

Messmer the Impaler Found at: The highest tower of Shadow Keep

The highest tower of Shadow Keep Remembrance reward 1: Spear of the Impaler: Arguably one of the best Shadow of the Erdtree weapons, this Great Spear scales well to Dex and Faith, does solid physical and fire damage, and has the Messmer's Assault skill, a devastating combo that ends with a powerful AOE.

Spear of the Impaler: Arguably one of the best Shadow of the Erdtree weapons, this Great Spear scales well to Dex and Faith, does solid physical and fire damage, and has the Messmer's Assault skill, a devastating combo that ends with a powerful AOE. Remembrance reward 2: Messmer's Orb: A Messmer fire incantation that creates a vast, chargeable orb of flame that flies at enemies and slams into the ground before exploding. Requires 60 Faith to cast.

Remembrance of a God and a Lord

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: The Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn

The Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn Found at: Top of the Tower of Shadow/Enir-Ilim (to find out how to get to the Tower of Shadow in Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our attached guide)

Top of the Tower of Shadow/Enir-Ilim (to find out how to get to the Tower of Shadow in Shadow of the Erdtree, check out our attached guide) Remembrance reward 1: Greatsword of Radahn (Lord): A colossal greatsword with Strength, Dex and Int scaling that deals extra magic damage, and has the "Promised Consort" Skill, a massive, sweeping combo that also ripples out columns of damaging light.

Greatsword of Radahn (Lord): A colossal greatsword with Strength, Dex and Int scaling that deals extra magic damage, and has the "Promised Consort" Skill, a massive, sweeping combo that also ripples out columns of damaging light. Remembrance reward 2: Greatsword of Radahn (Light): Identical to the previous sword, but with the "Lightspeed Slash" skill, in which the player leaps into the air and charges a downward slash that sends out columns of light in a follow-up attack.

Greatsword of Radahn (Light): Identical to the previous sword, but with the "Lightspeed Slash" skill, in which the player leaps into the air and charges a downward slash that sends out columns of light in a follow-up attack. Remembrance reward 3: Light of Miquella. An incantation in which the player causes a devastating, huge pillar of light to strike the ground ahead of them. Requires 72 Faith to cast.

Remembrance of Putrescence

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Putrescent Knight

Putrescent Knight Found at: Stone Coffin Fissure (you can't access this area until you've gotten the Shadow of the Erdtree Somewhere a Great Rune has Broken message)

Stone Coffin Fissure (you can't access this area until you've gotten the Shadow of the Erdtree Somewhere a Great Rune has Broken message) Remembrance reward 1: Putrescence Cleaver: A greataxe that deals extra magic and frostbite with its attacks, and scales mainly to Strength and Arcane. Its skill is "Spinning Guillotine," a heavy leap attack followed by the player rapidly twirling around.

Putrescence Cleaver: A greataxe that deals extra magic and frostbite with its attacks, and scales mainly to Strength and Arcane. Its skill is "Spinning Guillotine," a heavy leap attack followed by the player rapidly twirling around. Remembrance reward 2: Vortex of Putrescence: A death sorcery that fires projectile jets that explode after impact, coating the area in Ghostflame. Requires 32 Intelligence and 26 Faith to cast.

Remembrance of the Wild Boar Rider

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Commander Gaius

Commander Gaius Found at: Back of the Shadow Keep/Scadutree (see how to get to the Scadutree in Shadow of the Erdtree here).

Back of the Shadow Keep/Scadutree (see how to get to the Scadutree in Shadow of the Erdtree here). Remembrance reward 1: Sword Lance: A heavy thrusting sword with good Strength scaling. Its skill is Spinning Gravity Thrust, in which the player hands in the air before spinning forward at the target, lance first.

Sword Lance: A heavy thrusting sword with good Strength scaling. Its skill is Spinning Gravity Thrust, in which the player hands in the air before spinning forward at the target, lance first. Remembrance reward 2: Blades of Stone: A gravity sorcery in which the player summons rock blades out of the ground to impale those standing on them. Can be charged for more damage, and requires 48 Intelligence to cast.

Remembrance of the Shadow Sunflower

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Scadutree Avatar

Scadutree Avatar Found at: Scadutree Base (find out how to get to the Scadutree Base in Shadow of the Erdtree here)

Scadutree Base (find out how to get to the Scadutree Base in Shadow of the Erdtree here) Remembrance reward 1: Shadow Sunflower Blossom: A colossal weapon that does additional Holy damage, and scales mainly to Strength and Faith. Its skill is the straightforward "Shadow Sunflower Headbutt", in which you slam it on the ground up to three times to create shockwaves.

Shadow Sunflower Blossom: A colossal weapon that does additional Holy damage, and scales mainly to Strength and Faith. Its skill is the straightforward "Shadow Sunflower Headbutt", in which you slam it on the ground up to three times to create shockwaves. Remembrance reward 2: Land of Shadow: An Erdtree incantation in which the player summons a briefly delayed artillery of homing projectiles. Requires 58 Faith to cast.

Remembrance of the Lord of Frenzied Flame

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame

Midra, Lord of Frenzied Flame Found at: Midra's Manse, at the Southwest Abyssal Woods

Midra's Manse, at the Southwest Abyssal Woods Remembrance reward 1: Greatsword of Damnation: A greatsword that does extra holy damage, and scales mainly to Strength and Faith. It Skill is Golden Crux, a leaping downward stab that also causes spikes to explode up from the ground around you afterwards.

Greatsword of Damnation: A greatsword that does extra holy damage, and scales mainly to Strength and Faith. It Skill is Golden Crux, a leaping downward stab that also causes spikes to explode up from the ground around you afterwards. Remembrance reward 2: Midra's Flame of Frenzy: A frenzied flame incantation in which the player creates a sun above their head shoots flame in random directions, sustained for as long as the button is held down, though the caster builds Madness as they do so. Requires 41 Faith to cast.

Remembrance of the Mother of Fingers

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Dropped by: Metyr, Mother of Fingers

Metyr, Mother of Fingers Found at: Subterranean ruins beneath Cathedral of Manus Metyr (final stage of Count Ymir's questline)

Subterranean ruins beneath Cathedral of Manus Metyr (final stage of Count Ymir's questline) Remembrance reward 1: Staff of the Great Beyond: A Glintstone Staff that can cast both Sorceries and Incantations. Scales to both Faith and Intelligence, but has no inherent skill.

Staff of the Great Beyond: A Glintstone Staff that can cast both Sorceries and Incantations. Scales to both Faith and Intelligence, but has no inherent skill. Remembrance reward 2: Gazing Finger: A colossal weapon that scales primarily to Strength and Dex and deals extra magic damage. Its "Kowtower's Resentment" skill is a chargeable attack where you slam it on the ground to create a short-range AOE ahead of you.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission