Borderlands 4 won't get a big discount or hit subscription services any time soon, Randy Pitchford says, as it "took over 5 years" for Borderlands 3 and "it will be even longer" for this game

If the $70 price tag on Borderlands 4 is a little too steep for you, well Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says that unfortunately, you're going to have to wait a long time before it goes dirt cheap or hits subscription services like Game Pass.

Speaking on Twitter (again), Pitchford points out the 95% discount Borderlands 3 is currently at thanks to the 2025 Steam Summer Sale , bringing the price from $60 to a mere $3. But if you're hoping to see a similar price slash on Borderlands 4, it won't be any time soon according to him.

"Sales like this and Borderlands 3 showing up on console subscription programs took over five years from the game's launch," Pitchford says about Borderlands 3's major discount. "And to set expectations, it will be even longer before this kind of thing happens in the next cycle with Borderlands 4," he adds.

Borderland 4's $70 price tag was welcome news to those who were fearing it'd actually cost $80, fears which weren't helped by Pitchford telling players "if you're a real fan" , you'd buy it for those 10 extra dollars. Borderlands publisher 2K put the $80 fears to rest a couple of weeks ago, when it confirmed the latest instalment will cost $70 , a price which Pitchford now says he is "so stoked" about.

Pitchford has steadily been keeping the hype train going for Borderlands 4, revealing the game has "more skills per character" than Borderlands 2 and 3 had combined, and calling Borderlands 4 better than Borderlands 3 "by every measurement we have, including subjective ones" , leaving fans with high expectations.

