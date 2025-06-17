Borderlands 4 is getting "a TON of awesome DLC," including "a range of free and paid updates," according to Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who continues to be "stoked" that the game is only $70

Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford is Saying Things on Twitter again, and well, let's just start with the bad.

Pitchford's talking about the price of Borderlands 4 again. After Pitchford completely submerged himself in hot water by saying "real fans" would fork up the $80 for Borderlands 4 if it indeed ended up costing that much, and then kind of sort of apologizing, publisher 2K opened up pre-orders for the game and confirmed that the base game starts at $70, and the internet silently unclenched its jaw.

Now for the good... sort of.

Never one to gloat, Pitchford has been taking a victory lap about Borderlands 4's not-$80 price tag on Twitter, and today he did something akin to that silly little dance Football players do when they score a touchdown.

"I am so stoked that Borderlands 4 is $69.99 and not $80," Pitchford said in a tweet. "I am so stoked we’re not doing any paid early access stuff and moved the date earlier to Sept 12. I am stoked that we are planning a TON of awesome DLC."

So far, we know that the $100 Deluxe Edition of Borderlands 4 includes four post-launch DLC packs with new missions, cosmetics, and the like, and the $130 Super Deluxe Edition includes all that and an additional two story expansions. I'm not sure if that qualifies as "a ton" for y'all, but I'm thinking there's more to be revealed.

Pitchford followed up on that tweet with clarification that "we are going to be working out our DLC plans as we land the game and can shift focus," adding, "we already lots of amazing plans in mind for a range of free and paid content post launch."

The divisive game dev's final, for now, tweet on the matter reads in part: "We're pulling out all the stops on our end game and our post launch commitment for Borderlands 4."

Purely going off the fact that it's now been six years since the last Borderlands game, not to mention all of this pre-release hype and controversy, Borderlands 4 has a lot to live up when it launches in September. We'll see if it sticks the landing.