The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is live – here are 10 deals we love, from the biggest Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 discount yet to 50% off Lies of P and Dragon Age: The Veilguard
JRPGs, city builders, open-world games, indies, and everything else are on sale
The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is upon us. Valve's latest PC game discount blowout is now live and will run through July 10 at 10am EST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST, so you've got two weeks to turn that bloated wishlist into a bloated library of unplayed games. This is a self callout.
The 2025 Steam Summer Sale brings a remarkably tame deals collection from Valve, with no gimmicks or stickers or other consumerism MacGuffins in sight so far.
Here are some of the best deals we've found, from evergreen sale staples – plenty more in the Deep Discounts section – to surprisingly cheap newer releases. All of these games are matching or beating their lowest Steam prices ever according to SteamDB's price tracker, so you know you're getting the best deal possible.
- Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, arguably the RPG to beat this year, is 10% off at $44.99
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard is 50% off at $29.99
- Sid Meier's Civilization 6 proves that patient gamers always win, 95% off at $2.99
- Death Stranding Director's Cut, just in time for Death Stranding 2, is 60% off at $15.99
- Fresh off a huge Terraria collab, Palworld is 25% off at $22.49
- One of the best-rated games in Steam history, Black Myth: Wukong, is 20% off at $47.99
- A good PC is the best place to play Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it's 40% off at $41.99
- Another of our favorite recent JRPGs, Metaphor: ReFantazio, is also 40% off at $41.99
- The unmissable running roguelike Haste is 30% off at $13.99
- Dive into the fabulous base and the new Overture DLC with Lies of P 50% off at $29.99
You'll find the details on the other big and upcoming Steam sales of the year in our guide to Valve's regular price-slash celebrations.
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
