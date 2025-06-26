The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is live – here are 10 deals we love, from the biggest Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 discount yet to 50% off Lies of P and Dragon Age: The Veilguard

The 2025 Steam Summer Sale is upon us. Valve's latest PC game discount blowout is now live and will run through July 10 at 10am EST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST, so you've got two weeks to turn that bloated wishlist into a bloated library of unplayed games. This is a self callout.

The 2025 Steam Summer Sale brings a remarkably tame deals collection from Valve, with no gimmicks or stickers or other consumerism MacGuffins in sight so far.

Here are some of the best deals we've found, from evergreen sale staples – plenty more in the Deep Discounts section – to surprisingly cheap newer releases. All of these games are matching or beating their lowest Steam prices ever according to SteamDB's price tracker, so you know you're getting the best deal possible.

