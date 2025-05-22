Lies of P is adding difficulty options for free alongside the Overture DLC, despite the director previously saying "We believe soulslike games shouldn’t have difficulty options"

The Lies of P DLC expansion, Overture, is set to arrive later this year (although it only has a generic "summer" as far as a release date goes). The DLC is set to expand one of the best soulslike games with a prequel story during the Puppet Frenzy – which saw the subservient puppets of Krat City rise up and kill their masters. The expansion is set to take around 20 hours to beat, so there's bound to be a lot of new stuff in there (including a zoo!), but the game's developer, NeoWiz, also took the chance to go back and add things to the base game.

Speaking to VGC at a recent preview event for Lies of P: Overture, the game's director, Jiwon Choi, revealed that Lies of P will be committing the biggest sin in the eyes of some soulslike fans – releasing a patch with new difficulty modes.

Before the original game was released, Choi told DualShockers that "We believe Soulslike games shouldn’t have difficulty options," but it looks like the studio has changed its mind, “We wanted to make sure a wider audience of players could play the game,” Choi tells VGC, adding that the decision was made after a ton of feedback from players and developers. Choi adds, “So by making development adjustments and introducing these difficulty options, we can offer the experience to different types of players. This broadens the base.”

Thankfully, players won't need to buy the Overture DLC to experience these difficulty options, as they are being added to the base game via a patch when the expansion releases. "Butterfly's Guidance" and "Awakened Puppet" difficulties are joining alongside the regular difficulty that has been redubbed "Legendary Stalker."

While there will always be some objections, fans of the game are taking the news pretty well, with one of the top comments on the announcement in the game's subreddit says, "As long as there's a difficulty pointed out as the intended one, it's fine for me." And while they are not a fan of difficulties in Soulslikes, they added "However, Lies of P is so rich in more things than difficulty, its combat, its world, characters, story, [and] music. If there's a soulslike that can pull this off, it is Lies of P."

Elden Ring Nightreign isn't pushing Lies of P to go multiplayer, but the director is "open" to co-op games in the future.