Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch

News
By published

Lies of P Overture almost sounds like the final third of the game

Lies of P Overture art of P
(Image credit: Neowiz)

Lies of P game director Jiwon Choi reckons its upcoming Overture DLC will take veterans upwards of 15 to 20 hours to complete, and I get the impression it will take me far more to put it down.

"Overture is not a complete separate piece from the base game, and there's a lot of interconnectivity between the two," Choi told GamesRadar+ (via interpreter) at a GDC 2025 interview. "So developing the expansion was almost like an effort to complete the Lies of P experience, and that was challenging."

The DLC throws you back in time to experience the puppet massacre at the heart of Krat city's tragic history, paired with the vengeful path of Lea the Legendary Stalker. It's overflowing with new bosses, weapons, and areas, and it almost sounds like the final third of the game.

"For an experienced Lies of P veteran, we estimate that [Overture] would take about 15 to 20 hours," Choi explained. "It could be more, it depends." For context, HowLongtoBeat puts the average Lies of P run, with a fair bit of side content cleared, around 36 hours.

The expansion ended up being a mix of new ideas, additions informed by player feedback, and unused ideas that the team couldn't fit into Lies of P itself due to production constraints. Choi previously compared it to the game equivalent of a Director's Cut – a sort of Developer's Cut. I mentioned that it almost sounds like the final third of the game, and Choi said "it was a concerted effort to really choose the best content to include in this expansion."

"When we released the base game, we had to prioritize, as we mentioned, to do the best quality, so we couldn't deliver everything at once because we wanted to make sure what we can deliver has the best quality," Choi continued. "But when we actually released the base game, we also received a lot of great feedback and wonderful fan reception and reaction, and that kind of gave us the chance and opportunity to really deliver everything that we want to deliver in an expansion. It was an idea that was being formed as we developed the base game."

Thinking of Overture's most recent trailer, which is chock-full of boss fights, I asked if the DLC is a bit more boss-dense than the base game.

"I wasn't really prepared to talk about the specifics of the volume versus intensity," Choi responded, "but really what we were focusing on, once you complete the Overture experience – we are hoping and expecting that your takeaway would be, 'The developers really tried hard to broaden the set of experiences and boss encounters that you would experience in this game.'"

The next game from the Lies of P devs is reportedly a sci-fi survival horror.

See more PS5 News
Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Action RPGs
Lies of P Overture art of P
Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala
If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first major update rights its greatest wrong by adding a proper Palico cooking animation, and it's letting you change Alma's glasses
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Bloodborne
It's Bloodborne's 10th anniversary, and FromSoftware is celebrating with an Elden Ring patch that "does not contain any game related changes"
Latest in News
Chris Hemsworth&#039;s name on the back of a director&#039;s chair
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer
Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
Halloween director John Carpenter
15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition
Lies of P Overture art of P
Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala
If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
The cast of Suicide Squad (2016)
David Ayer admits James Gunn has good reason not to release his cut of Suicide Squad, but he remains hopeful it'll happen
More about action rpg
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala

If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' first major update rights its greatest wrong by adding a proper Palico cooking animation, and it's letting you change Alma's glasses
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer

Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
See more latest
Most Popular
Screenshots from the Alien Evolved Edition TRPG teaser trailer
Alien Evolved Edition TRPG just burst through the million dollar crowdfunding mark with the vigor of a face-hugger on steroids
Chris Hemsworth&#039;s name on the back of a director&#039;s chair
Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal live blog
Halloween director John Carpenter
15 years on from his last horror movie, Halloween's John Carpenter says he'd "love to direct again" – but he has one condition
The cast of Suicide Squad (2016)
David Ayer admits James Gunn has good reason not to release his cut of Suicide Squad, but he remains hopeful it'll happen
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a hunter battling a congalala
If you missed the last one, the new Monster Hunter Wilds event quest is another way to stock up on rare ingredients before the big update drops next week
Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail
Final Fantasy 14 patch makes an effort to combat mods that can enable harassment, but players report it's "very easy" to reverse newly hidden account IDs
Anita Dobson as Mrs. Flood in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the mysterious Mrs. Flood will be in every episode of season 2, as "spectacular answers" are finally delivered
Ezra Bridger in Ahsoka
A Star Wars actor just quietly confirmed that filming has begun on Ahsoka season 2
A woman chasing a shining butterfly with a leaping cat on her shoulder in InZOI
InZoi has a long way to go before it can actually rival The Sims as its director says EA's "spent decades perfecting" the formula
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe facing off against samurai warrior on red bridge
An Assassin's Creed Shadows fan is showing off some of the RPG's most impressive little details, and it's done more to get me interested than Ubisoft ever did