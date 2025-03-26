Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch

Lies of P game director Jiwon Choi reckons its upcoming Overture DLC will take veterans upwards of 15 to 20 hours to complete, and I get the impression it will take me far more to put it down.

"Overture is not a complete separate piece from the base game, and there's a lot of interconnectivity between the two," Choi told GamesRadar+ (via interpreter) at a GDC 2025 interview. "So developing the expansion was almost like an effort to complete the Lies of P experience, and that was challenging."

The DLC throws you back in time to experience the puppet massacre at the heart of Krat city's tragic history, paired with the vengeful path of Lea the Legendary Stalker. It's overflowing with new bosses, weapons, and areas, and it almost sounds like the final third of the game.

"For an experienced Lies of P veteran, we estimate that [Overture] would take about 15 to 20 hours," Choi explained. "It could be more, it depends." For context, HowLongtoBeat puts the average Lies of P run, with a fair bit of side content cleared, around 36 hours.

The expansion ended up being a mix of new ideas, additions informed by player feedback, and unused ideas that the team couldn't fit into Lies of P itself due to production constraints. Choi previously compared it to the game equivalent of a Director's Cut – a sort of Developer's Cut. I mentioned that it almost sounds like the final third of the game, and Choi said "it was a concerted effort to really choose the best content to include in this expansion."

"When we released the base game, we had to prioritize, as we mentioned, to do the best quality, so we couldn't deliver everything at once because we wanted to make sure what we can deliver has the best quality," Choi continued. "But when we actually released the base game, we also received a lot of great feedback and wonderful fan reception and reaction, and that kind of gave us the chance and opportunity to really deliver everything that we want to deliver in an expansion. It was an idea that was being formed as we developed the base game."

Thinking of Overture's most recent trailer, which is chock-full of boss fights , I asked if the DLC is a bit more boss-dense than the base game.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I wasn't really prepared to talk about the specifics of the volume versus intensity," Choi responded, "but really what we were focusing on, once you complete the Overture experience – we are hoping and expecting that your takeaway would be, 'The developers really tried hard to broaden the set of experiences and boss encounters that you would experience in this game.'"