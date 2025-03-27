Elden Ring Nightreign isn't pushing Lies of P to go multiplayer, but the director is "open" to co-op games in the future

Elden Ring Nightreign might be taking the soulslike genre into multiplayer territory, but Lies of P's director isn't feeling the peer pressure to do the same.

With its Overture DLC coming very soon, the Pinocchio-fronted action game is well on its way to becoming a full-fat series of its own. Future expansions, sequels, spin-offs, and more are all on the table, then, and Lies of P director Jiwon Choi has chimed in on what he wants to do next.

When asked about Elden Ring Nightreign, Fromsoftware's co-op take on the subgenre, Choi told Eurogamer that he's actually played it via the recent Network Tests. "It was very refreshing and new, so that obviously gave me the impression that they're good developers, they always push their boundaries, their imagination and vision, and it shows. In turn, that for some reason motivated me to deliver the Overture experience as good as it could be."

It didn't, however, tempt Choi and the team to add co-op elements to either Lies of P or Overture. "Our primary focus from the concept of this game was to deliver a high quality, premium action game that is single-player," he explained. "The expansion is the completion of that." While Lies of P itself likely won't let you run about with two twinky Pinocchios, Choi left the multiplayer door open for future games. "In terms of our future endeavours, we are definitely open to any sort of consideration in the future," he said.

Rather than simply ape Fromsoft, Choi has been pretty outspoken about wanting to forge a unique identity for the team's games for a while - which he's at least partially done with the gothic fairytale puppet beatdowns of the original games - and the Nightreign playtests sound like affirmation for his plan. Speaking to GamesRadar+, he said "in the future, we believe, and I'm really serious, I'm not lying, I'm very truthful, our focus is to create our own style of game as a part of the byproduct of that process."

Lies of P director says Overture DLC is at least 15 to 20 hours long for "experienced" players, packing tons of bosses and ideas the devs couldn't fit at launch