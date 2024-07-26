The Boys season 5 makes good on that season 4 post-credits scene as it confirms Soldier Boy will be a series regular

It's official: Soldier Boy will be rejoining the main cast of The Boys for the fifth and final season.

"We can announce to everyone at Comic Con: Soldier Boy will be back as a series regular for season 5," creator Eric Kripke announced during The Boys panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Jensen Ackles, who was seated behind Kripke, simply smiled as the entire hall cheered. "He's back. The motherfucker's back."

At the end of The Boys season 3, Soldier Boy survives and his body is cryogenically frozen. In The Boys season 4 finale, a mid-credits scene reunites Homelander with Soldier Boy (who you might remember is, uh, technically his father). The brief scene implies that Soldier Boy will, in fact, play a big part of the fifth season – and we're glad that Kripke confirmed it to be so. Before reappearing in the mid-credits scene, Soldier Boy made a cameo in Gen V as a figment of Cate's imagination (and said some of the grossest things we've probably ever heard come out of his mouth).

The panel also announced a spin-off prequel show titled Vought Rising, which stars Jensen Ackles and Aya Cash and explores the origins of Soldier Boy and Storm Front. We are so ready for even more Soldier Boy.

The Boys season 5 does not yet have a release date, but Karl Urban has confirmed the last season won't premiere until sometime in 2026. for more TV and movie news from SDCC, head on over to our SDCC 2024 live blog and SDCC 2024 schedule.